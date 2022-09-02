WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Drew McIntyre Explains What Makes Him & Roman Reigns Different

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Sep 02, 2022

Drew McIntyre Explains What Makes Him & Roman Reigns Different

Drew McIntyre was recently a guest on After The Bell with Corey Graves, where he spoke about the differences between him and Roman Reigns.

“Roman is a huge star. He’s worked really hard to get where he’s at. He’s done some incredible work for these past 10 straight years with these past two years being unbelievable, but, he has taken a step back … That limited schedule has allowed me to take two steps forward because I believe the titles need to be represented on a television show, defended on a more regular basis, shown in our media appearances on the live events, and that’s the difference right there.”

Source: wrestlinginc.com
Tags: #wwe #drew mcintyre #roman reigns

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/78246/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer