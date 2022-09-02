WWE Superstar Involved In "Secret" Hollywood Project

SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan has revealed that she is involved with a "secret" Hollywood project during an interview with Metro UK:

“I have a special surprise coming up as far as acting that I cannot say anything about. I cannot give a clue without it being very obvious.

“But there is some news coming out very, very, very soon that is a literal dream come true! I’m sure if you think about it hard enough, you can figure it out.”