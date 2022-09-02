WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

WWE Superstar Involved In "Secret" Hollywood Project

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 02, 2022

WWE Superstar Involved In "Secret" Hollywood Project

SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan has revealed that she is involved with a "secret" Hollywood project during an interview with Metro UK:

“I have a special surprise coming up as far as acting that I cannot say anything about. I cannot give a clue without it being very obvious.

“But there is some news coming out very, very, very soon that is a literal dream come true! I’m sure if you think about it hard enough, you can figure it out.”

What could Liv be up to?

Read more WWE news:

Triple H Says He Didn't Necessarily Agree With NXT Creative Changes

During an interview with BT Sports' Ariel Helwani WWE Head of Creative Triple H was interviewed ahead of the upcoming Clash at the Cast [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 02, 2022 02:02PM

Source: metro.co.uk
Tags: #wwe #liv morgan #smackdown

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/78244/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer