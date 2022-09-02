WWE Superstar Involved In "Secret" Hollywood Project

SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan has revealed that she is involved with a "secret" Hollywood project during an interview with Metro UK:
“I have a special surprise coming up as far as acting that I cannot say anything about. I cannot give a clue without it being very obvious.
“But there is some news coming out very, very, very soon that is a literal dream come true! I’m sure if you think about it hard enough, you can figure it out.”
What could Liv be up to?
⚡ Triple H Says He Didn't Necessarily Agree With NXT Creative Changes
During an interview with BT Sports' Ariel Helwani WWE Head of Creative Triple H was interviewed ahead of the upcoming Clash at the Cast [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 02, 2022 02:02PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com