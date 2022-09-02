WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Velveteen Dream Will Likely Never Return To WWE According To Source

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 02, 2022

Velveteen Dream Will Likely Never Return To WWE According To Source

Former WWE Superstar Velveteen Dream (Patrick Clark) will likely never return to WWE.

Dave Meltzer reported the news in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter noting that following his recent legal issues Dream's chances of returning have "probably decreased greatly now."

One source told Meltzer that he probably will never be offered the chance to return, "Clark was the one person that one of the top people in the company told me outright would never be back, but his name surfaced this past week from those in the company" said Meltzer.

Clark was recently arrested on first-degree battery and trespassing charges and also for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Read more WWE news:

Triple H Discusses Vince McMahon Passing The Baton To Him Following WWE Departure

During an interview with BT Sports' Ariel Helwani WWE Head of Creative Triple H was interviewed ahead of the upcoming Clash at the Cast [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 02, 2022 02:21PM

Source: f4wonline.com
Tags: #wwe #patrick clark #velveteen dream #nxt

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/78243/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer