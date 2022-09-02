Velveteen Dream Will Likely Never Return To WWE According To Source

Former WWE Superstar Velveteen Dream (Patrick Clark) will likely never return to WWE.

Dave Meltzer reported the news in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter noting that following his recent legal issues Dream's chances of returning have "probably decreased greatly now."

One source told Meltzer that he probably will never be offered the chance to return, "Clark was the one person that one of the top people in the company told me outright would never be back, but his name surfaced this past week from those in the company" said Meltzer.

Clark was recently arrested on first-degree battery and trespassing charges and also for possession of drug paraphernalia.

