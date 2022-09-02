Triple H Discusses Vince McMahon Passing The Baton To Him Following WWE Departure

During an interview with BT Sports' Ariel Helwani WWE Head of Creative Triple H was interviewed ahead of the upcoming Clash at the Castle event. He about Vince McMahon's departure from WWE and if he passed the baton to him or gave him any advice after he retired. Here is what Triple H said:

“He did. Look, it some manner, I think for both of us, it’s a tough situation for him, and I think in some manner, like, it’s even hard for me even now that he’s not in the equation, and he’s not in any way, shape or form, but it’s hard to think about, right? That he’s not there, and I think in that moment, it was hard for him to think about somebody coming in and doing what he has done for 50 years successfully, better than anybody in the world. So yeah, there was definitely that moment, definitely giving me advice, but also in some manner, most of that advice was centered around, this is what you’ve been sitting next to me learning how to do for 25 years, or whatever that is, and you got this, just be confident in your decision-making, listen to people, be open to ideas, be collaborative with other people, things like that. Just wonderful advice.”

“And the truth it, he’s my father-in-law, he’s not involved in the day-to-day business, but if I had to say to him, man I find this difficult to deal with, he would give me some overall advice of like, listen to people, work with the team, do these things. That guidance, he’s a wealth of knowledge. And the thing is, in our positions now, with myself, and Steph, and Nick Khan, and there are so many other people that are such an integral part of WWE, he has built such an amazing team for all of us that you have such a support system around you. I couldn’t imagine trying to do this if you were sort of by yourself, but having that team around you, that support system around you, having it all be there, it’s such a wonderful team, it’s a lot of work, but it makes the work fun and easy.”

“One of the things he, I don’t want to say he outright said, but is, you’re going to do things, you cannot think about how I would do things, you have to think about what you want to do and how you feel is the best for the product. I might not like it but I understand why you’re going to do the things you’re going to do. you have to do what you feel is right.”

“We use the term all the time in the business, chocolate and vanilla, right? I want chocolate, you want vanilla, one of us has to pick a favlor, he would always pick the flavor, now it’s my turn to pick the flavor. It’s all good, it’s all ice cream, but it’s my time to pick the flavor and I have to be confident in those decisions. I can’t look back and say, what would Vince want to have for a flavor?”