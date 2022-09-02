Triple H Talks Comments On Sasha Banks WWE Return Rumors

During an interview with BT Sports' Ariel Helwani WWE Head of Creative Triple H was interviewed ahead of the upcoming Clash at the Castle event. He was asked his thought on if Sasha Banks will return to WWE anytime soon.

Banks walked out of WWE alongside her Tag Team co-champion Naomi this past May. It has been reported there were creative tensions and a major breakdown in communication between the duo and Vince McMahon. Tiple H had the following to say about if Banks will be back:

“Time will tell. Time will tell. In a lot of ways, communication breakdowns are terrible. There was a communication breakdown there, for whatever reason. Starting back up that communication, it’s not a difficult process, but it’s a process, and you have to go through the process. She’s an unbelievably talented young woman that can do just about anything she wants. It just comes down to, what does she want to do now with her life, her career, whatever that is. The passion, clearly, for what we do, there is a passion for other things as well. It comes down to what does she want to do? It has to be right for her. It has to be right for everybody. She is, as you’ve seen over the course of her career of coming into the PC [Performance Center] at NXT, is an unbelievable performer that I believe in with everything I have. That is one of the biggest stars in our business. It’s just what she wants to do.”