Matches Announced For Tonight's AEW Rampage

Tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage will be the company's final weekly broadcast before Sunday's All Out pay-per-view, with an AEW World Trios Title Tournament match and more scheduled to take place on TNT at 10 PM ET. Check out the full lineup below:

- AEW World Trios Championship Tournament Semifinal Match: Best Friends (Orange Cassidy, Trent, Chuck Taylor) vs. Dark Order (Hangman Page, John Silver, Alex Reynolds)

- Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti vs. Ruby Soho & Ortiz

- Ricky Starks vs. QT Marshall

- Mark Henry has a sit-down interview with Jade Cargill and Athena

