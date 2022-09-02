Matches Announced For Tonight's AEW Rampage

Tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage will be the company's final weekly broadcast before Sunday's All Out pay-per-view, with an AEW World Trios Title Tournament match and more scheduled to take place on TNT at 10 PM ET. Check out the full lineup below:
- AEW World Trios Championship Tournament Semifinal Match: Best Friends (Orange Cassidy, Trent, Chuck Taylor) vs. Dark Order (Hangman Page, John Silver, Alex Reynolds)
- Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti vs. Ruby Soho & Ortiz
- Ricky Starks vs. QT Marshall
- Mark Henry has a sit-down interview with Jade Cargill and Athena
⚡ Malakai Black Has Reportedly Requested His Release From AEW
Malakai Black has requested his release from All Elite Wrestling, but the company has reportedly not granted his wish. The news was reported [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 02, 2022 11:11AM
