Matches Announced For Tonight's AEW Rampage

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 02, 2022

Tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage will be the company's final weekly broadcast before Sunday's All Out pay-per-view, with an AEW World Trios Title Tournament match and more scheduled to take place  on TNT at 10 PM ET. Check out the full lineup below:

-  AEW World Trios Championship Tournament Semifinal Match: Best Friends (Orange Cassidy, Trent, Chuck Taylor) vs. Dark Order (Hangman Page, John Silver, Alex Reynolds)
- Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti vs. Ruby Soho & Ortiz
- Ricky Starks vs. QT Marshall
- Mark Henry has a sit-down interview with Jade Cargill and Athena

