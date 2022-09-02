WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Jeff Jarrett's Next Big Move Revealed Following Recent WWE Release

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 02, 2022

During the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer noted that he believes Jeff Jarrett’s upcoming trip to Mexico will have something to do with his relationship with Lucha Libre AAA, and likely be his next big move:

“Something is likely happening with Jeff Jarrett and maybe Conrad Thompson. On their podcast, they talked about how both were going to Mexico in a few weeks. They didn’t say what for. Jarrett, Thompson, Dorian Roldan and Eric Bischoff went to dinner in Dallas this past week.

“Thompson said he and Jarrett would not be starting up a promotion. Jarrett is always looking to start a new promotion and get backing. Jarrett did an angle with Latin Lover earlier this year but then it wasn’t followed up on as Jarrett was back in WWE.

“Now with Jarrett out of WWE and his long history in AAA, it wouldn’t surprise me at all if he winds up doing big shows here. We’re told that no deal for Jarrett has been done as of yet, but they are wanting to work with Thompson in opening up the U.S. market.

“AAA obviously wants to run the U.S. after getting Spanish language television and there have been talks for years, but no deal has been reached. We’re told that the TV deals that they have been offered are too one sided in the sense all the benefits would be to the station and very little to the promotion.”

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter
Tags: #wwe #hall of fame #jeff jarrett #aaa

