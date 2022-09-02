Matches Airing On Tonight’s WWE SmackDown

Tonight's WWE SmackDown on FOX will be a taped go-home edition ahead of Saturday's WWE Clash at the Castle. Check out what matches will be featured on tonight's broadcast below:

- Viking Rules Match: New Day vs. Viking Raiders

- Karrion Kross vs. TBA

- Maxiumum Male Models vs. Hit Row

- Butch vs. Ludwig Kaiser

- Roman Reigns celebrates two years as Universal Champion

- Ronda Rousey’s “final judgment”

Read tonight's WWE SmackDown spoilers: