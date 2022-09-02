WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Matches Airing On Tonight’s WWE SmackDown

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 02, 2022

Tonight's WWE SmackDown on FOX will be a taped go-home edition ahead of Saturday's WWE Clash at the Castle. Check out what matches will be featured on tonight's broadcast below:

- Viking Rules Match: New Day vs. Viking Raiders
- Karrion Kross vs. TBA
- Maxiumum Male Models vs. Hit Row
- Butch vs. Ludwig Kaiser
- Roman Reigns celebrates two years as Universal Champion
- Ronda Rousey’s “final judgment”

Read tonight's WWE SmackDown spoilers:

Complete WWE SmackDown SPOILERS For Tonight’s Episode

Tonight’s Clash at The Castle go-home edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX was taped last Friday from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 02, 2022 11:24AM


