Matches Airing On Tonight’s WWE SmackDown

Tonight's WWE SmackDown on FOX will be a taped go-home edition ahead of Saturday's WWE Clash at the Castle. Check out what matches will be featured on tonight's broadcast below:
- Viking Rules Match: New Day vs. Viking Raiders
- Karrion Kross vs. TBA
- Maxiumum Male Models vs. Hit Row
- Butch vs. Ludwig Kaiser
- Roman Reigns celebrates two years as Universal Champion
- Ronda Rousey’s “final judgment”
⚡ Complete WWE SmackDown SPOILERS For Tonight’s Episode
Tonight’s Clash at The Castle go-home edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX was taped last Friday from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 02, 2022 11:24AM
