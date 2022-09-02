WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Star Kyle O'Reilly Recently Underwent Neck Fusion Surgery

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 02, 2022

AEW star Kyle O'Reilly underwent neck surgery on Thursday.

O'Reilly has been out of the ring since the June 8 episode of Dynamite where he appeared alongside Bobby Fish and Adam Cole turning on The Young Bucks. There is an official timeframe for how long O'Reilly will be out of action although given the nature of the surgery we can assume some many months.

O'Reilly signed a 5-year deal with All Elite Wrestling at the end of 2021.

WNS wishes Kyle O'Reilly all the best in his recovery from surgery.

