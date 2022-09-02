Malakai Black Has Reportedly Requested His Release From AEW

Malakai Black has requested his release from All Elite Wrestling, but the company has reportedly not granted his wish. The news was reported first by Raj Giri of Wrestling Inc. who noted on Twitter:

"I heard an AEW star requested their release, and follow up sources indicate it was Malakai Black. He reportedly has repeatedly shown concerns about his mental health due to personal life and demoralization due to the booking and handling of his character."

The timing of Black's release request is interesting as WWE has reportedly reached out to talent in AEW since Triple H assumed creative control in WWE. Black was one of the names that Triple H pushed in NXT, although he didn't get the same treatment on the main roster under Vince McMahon.

