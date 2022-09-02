Mick Foley Reveals His Male & Female Pro Wrestling MVPs

During the most recent episode of Foley is Pod, Mick Foley spoke about his MVPs for pro wrestling.

“I would say Moxley is my MVP at this point in the year. Just for what his presence on TV has meant. Coming back from rehabilitation and willing to go anywhere and work any style. That reminds me of the Harley Races, the traveling champion of old. I would put Moxley up there as my male MVP. Becky Lynch at this point is my female MVP. She’s not going to probably return before the end of the year, I don’t know. Even if she doesn’t return before the end of the year, I think what she did on a weekly basis was just so impressive that she gets my nod. Not just because she’s a good friend and sites me as an inspiration, just because she did amazing stuff.”