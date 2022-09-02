WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Tony Khan Says It's Not Fair To Blame CM Punk For Colt Cabana's Career Trajectory

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Sep 02, 2022

Tony Khan Says It's Not Fair To Blame CM Punk For Colt Cabana's Career Trajectory

Tony Khan recently spoke with Blake Oestriecher of Forbes, where the topic was brought up of Colt Cabana being taken from AEW's roster and transferred to ROH's roster.

“There is certainly a perception out there that I don’t think is accurate that when I purchased Ring of Honor and also [as] some of the contracts were coming up and I was starting to make moves—whether it was renewing them in most cases or not renewing them or in some cases reassigning people—there was a misconception that was perpetuated unfairly that CM Punk had anything to do with me wanting to move Colt Cabana to the Ring of Honor roster when his contract came up," he said. "I will clarify that, just to take it head on, that he [Punk] had nothing to do with any of the contracts I picked up, whether I did or didn’t. But in particular, I did pick up Colt Cabana’s contract and gave him a similar contract to do different work. I don’t know if it was fair that that got perpetuated...I also didn’t think that was fair to Punk.”

Colt Cabana Was Saved From AEW Release Recently

Fightful Select is reporting Colt Cabana could have recently been released from All Elite Wrestling had it not been for talent speaking up a [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 07, 2022 06:14AM

 

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #aew #tony khan

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/78227/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer