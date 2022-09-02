Karen Jarrett Told Jeff Jarrett That Ric Flair's Last Match Might Be His Last Match Too

Karen Jarrett was recently a guest on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, where she spoke about Jeff Jarrett's involvement in Ric Flair's Last Match and how she felt it could have been Jeff Jarrett's last match as well.

“So that day [Ric Flair’s last match] I said to him, ‘This could be your last match.’ He’s an executive, you know. It could be his last match, I don’t want to walk with him, he looked fucking amazing, he can’t walk around here with a shirt on.”“I wanted him to have his moment and then I will walk out. He said ‘No, this is what we are going to do.’ He had me come out first and then had me call him out. Jeff has got this 30-year career, I am this little blip. So I go to Road Dogg and I say ‘OK Jeff wants me to call him out, it gets heat blah blah blah…’ And he’s like ‘I can see his side of things.’ I wanted him to have his moment, I wasn’t happy with what Road Dogg said, so I went to Sonjay [Dutt]. He was like ‘I agree with Jeff.’ You’re all assholes.”

“So we ended up doing it his way and it worked out, but I tried to stay away from him and letting him do his thing. Normally I would be in the ring and taunting everyone and acting like a crazy lady. For me, I want those shots of him in that outfit in our house. People think I am crazy, but it could be his last match. It won’t be though.”