Eddie Kingston On What It's Like Working With Tony Khan

Eddie Kingston was recently interviewed by Pro Wrestling Illustrated, where he spoke about his backstage relationship with Tony Khan and how much he's allowed to do or say:

“It’s not my show; you know what I mean? And the bottom line is, it’s Tony’s show. It’s Tony’s money and whatever he wants goes. I do enjoy working for him ’cause he does let me speak my mind, and I now realize, asterisk: maturely — there’s that word again, ‘maturing’ — that he doesn’t have to go with what I said. But the fact that he respects me enough to hear me out is enough, so if something gets changed to what I like, awesome. If he doesn’t, cool, not my show, but thank you for letting me speak my piece.”

“Look, if he does that for me, and I know I’m not the easiest person to get along with, I know he does that for the rest of the locker room … He’s very accessible.”