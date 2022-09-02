WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Eddie Kingston On What It's Like Working With Tony Khan

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Sep 02, 2022

Eddie Kingston was recently interviewed by Pro Wrestling Illustrated, where he spoke about his backstage relationship with Tony Khan and how much he's allowed to do or say:

“It’s not my show; you know what I mean? And the bottom line is, it’s Tony’s show. It’s Tony’s money and whatever he wants goes. I do enjoy working for him ’cause he does let me speak my mind, and I now realize, asterisk: maturely — there’s that word again, ‘maturing’ — that he doesn’t have to go with what I said. But the fact that he respects me enough to hear me out is enough, so if something gets changed to what I like, awesome. If he doesn’t, cool, not my show, but thank you for letting me speak my piece.”

“Look, if he does that for me, and I know I’m not the easiest person to get along with, I know he does that for the rest of the locker room … He’s very accessible.”

Source: wrestlinginc.com
Tags: #aew #eddie kingston #tony khan

