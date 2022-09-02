Mercedes Martinez Injured, Out Of Action

During today’s AEW All Out 2022 media conference call, AEW President & CEO Tony Khan revealed the unfortunate news that ROH Women’s World Champion Mercedes Martinez is currently out due to an injury.
Khan did not offer additional details on the nature and severity of her injury.
If any more information becomes available, we'll keep you updated.
