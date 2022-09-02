WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Mercedes Martinez Injured, Out Of Action

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Sep 02, 2022

During today’s AEW All Out 2022 media conference call, AEW President & CEO Tony Khan revealed the unfortunate news that ROH Women’s World Champion Mercedes Martinez is currently out due to an injury.

Khan did not offer additional details on the nature and severity of her injury.

If any more information becomes available, we'll keep you updated.

Mercedes Martinez Documentary Has Been In The Works For Three Years

During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, Mercedes Martinez revealed that she has a documentary in the works. “Right now we& [...]

— Guy Incognito Jun 27, 2022 10:48PM

Source: pwinsiderelite.com
Tags: #aew #mercedes martinez

