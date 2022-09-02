WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Cancels Sunday Stunner Event In Eugene, OR

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Sep 02, 2022

According to Ticketmaster.com, WWE has cancelled their Sunday Stunner show, which was previously scheduled for Sept. 11th at the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon.

Ticket holders will receive a refund from the original method of payment at the time of purchase, once funds are received from WWE.

The Ticketmaster website reads:

Event Canceled
Unfortunately, the Event Organizer has had to cancel your event.

No action is required to obtain a refund. It will be processed to the original method of payment used at time of purchase, once funds are received from the Event Organizer, which is usually completed within 30 days.

If the Event Organizer is offering a credit option, it will be visible within the Event Details of your order, which can be found in your Ticketmaster account.

Please Note: If the tickets were transferred to you, the refund will go to the fan who originally
purchased the tickets from Ticketmaster.
Source: pwinsiderelite.com
Tags: #wwe

