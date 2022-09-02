IMPACT Wrestling Results (9/1/2022)

Here are your IMPACT Wrestling results for September 2nd, 2022: courtesy of IMPACTWrestling.com

The action begins Before the IMPACT with an exclusive tag team match!

Bullet Club (Ace Austin & Chris Bey) vs JD Griffey & Exodus

IMPACT newcomers JD Griffey and Exodus look to make a name for themselves but standing in their way are the young guns of Bullet Club, Ace Austin and Chris Bey! The early advantage goes to Bullet Club as Bey hits Exodus with a dropkick. Bey continues the assault with a foot stomp to the back of Griffey. Exodus hits an inverted powerslam on Bey to build momentum. Bey escapes and makes the tag to Austin as he quickens the pace. Austin hits a spin kick on Exodus but Griffey breaks the pin. Bey connects with The Art of Finesse on Exodus, followed by The Fold from Austin to win!

Bullet Club (Ace Austin & Chris Bey) def JD Griffey & Exodus

The road to Bound For Glory heats up as an all-new IMPACT! from Dallas is on the air.

IMPACT World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson) vs Matt Taven & Mike Bennett – IMPACT World Tag Team Championship

Matt Taven and Mike Bennett receive their long-awaited IMPACT World Tag Team Title opportunity as they face off against The Good Brothers to kick off tonight’s loaded episode! Maria Kanellis is banned from ringside per the stipulations of Anderson’s victory over Bennett last week. Taven takes control with a spinning neckbreaker on Anderson. While the referee is occupied with Gallows, Taven delivers an illegal shot to Anderson from the apron. Taven and Bennett continue to punish Anderson with a series of kicks. Anderson drives his knee into the neck of Bennett, allowing him to make the tag to Gallows. The pace quickens as Gallows hit a pump-handle slam on Taven. Bennett breaks up a Magic Killer attempt but Taven gets hit with a spinebuster from Anderson instead. Bennett sends Gallows crashing into the steel steps, then trips up Anderson on the top. Taven and Bennett connect with the Broton Pack on Anderson to score the pin and become the new IMPACT World Tag Team Champions!

Matt Taven & Mike Bennett def IMPACT World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson) – NEW IMPACT World Tag Team Champions

Killer Kelly has Tasha Steelz in her sights.

Matt Taven and Mike Bennett reunite with their allies in Honor No More to celebrate their monumental victory. Honor No More’s leader, Eddie Edwards, tells them that they are reaping the rewards of choosing the right side in this war. Edwards still has his doubts about PCO but Vincent assures him that he will take care of it. Maria Kanellis reveals that she will be in Kenny King’s corner for his X-Division Title match against Mike Bailey next.

X-Division Champion Mike Bailey vs Kenny King w/ Maria Kanellis – X-Division Championship

Mike Bailey puts his X-Division Title on the line once again, this time against former two-time X-Division Champion, Kenny King! Bailey sends him to the outside, then lights him up with a flurry of kicks. King gains control with an Exploder suplex into the side of the apron. Back in the ring, King hits a spinebuster for two. Bailey soars with a dropkick off the second rope, followed by a running corkscrew for two. Bailey winds up for a kick but the referee blocks his path to check on a dazed King. Moments later, King inadvertently takes out the referee. King goes low but there’s no referee to make the count. Another referee runs down to the ring but Bailey kicks out at two. King traps Bailey in a pinning predicament as Kanellis provides leverage from the outside. King scores the pinfall to become the new X-Division Champion!

Kenny King w/ Maria Kanellis def X-Division Champion Mike Bailey – NEW X-Division Champion

After the match, the original referee reveals that King cheated to win the match and overturns the decision. The match will continue with Honor No More banned from ringside! Bailey hits a top rope Moonsault, taking out King on the floor. King counters Ultima Weapon but Bailey rolls him up for three!

X-Division Champion Mike Bailey def Kenny King w/ Maria Kanellis – X-Division Championship

Brian Myers demands that IMPACT Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore gets him his Digital Media Title back after it was stolen by Bhupinder Gujjar. Gujjar attacks Myers from behind, then lays the title over his downed body.

.@bhupindergujj4r just gave @Myers_Wrestling his Digital Media Championship back but not without a punch in the mouth! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/jZn4Ya4pmf — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 2, 2022

Jessicka celebrates her triumphant in-ring debut with Taya Valkyrie and Rosemary. She suggests that tonight is the perfect opportunity to strike back at VXT, since Deonna Purrazzo will be preoccupied with her #1 Contenders match against Masha Slamovich. But first, Rosemary wants Jessicka to prove that she won’t be a distraction at ringside. She’ll have an opportunity to do so in Taya Valkyrie’s match against Chelsea Green next week.

Gia Miller welcomes NJPW STRONG Tag Team Champions, Aussie Open, to IMPACT Wrestling. Kyle Fletcher says that they’ve captured tag team gold everywhere they’ve been and their quest for world domination continues next week against Bullet Club’s Ace Austin and Chris Bey.

Meanwhile, Steve Maclin and Moose are overheard arguing in the back. Maclin tells him that he doesn’t care about the past, it’s either every man for himself in Barbed Wire Massacre or they take out Sami Callihan once and for all – which is what Moose has wanted all along.

.@MeanGiaMiller caught up with Aussie Open to talk about their match next week on #IMPACTonAXSTV but they were interrupted by @TheMooseNation and @SteveMaclin arguing!#IMPACTWRESTLING pic.twitter.com/vLQtWM9XGX — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 2, 2022

After losing their battle against Time Machine last week, Violent By Design go their separate ways. Eric Young tells Deaner that he’s leaving and it’s up to him whether or not he follows.

Mickie James Returns for a Special Announcement

As rumors regarding her retirement from professional wrestling continue to circulate, Knockouts legend Mickie James returns to the IMPACT Zone for a special announcement. Mickie says that she has loved spending half of her life in this business but the last few years have been an emotional whirlwind. Mickie thanks the fans for always inspiring and empowering her. After losing the Knockouts World Title to Tasha Steelz and being defeated by Chelsea Green, Mickie started to doubt herself. But Mickie reveals that she is not retiring because she wants to prove that she can still go toe-to-toe with the best. Mickie announces an open challenge series with the goal of earning a Knockouts World Title opportunity – but if she loses a match, she will go home for good. Mickie James’ “last rodeo” has begun.

Gia Miller sits down with Josh Alexander ahead of his IMPACT World Title defense against Eddie Edwards at Bound For Glory. Miller asks him about Eddie Edwards’ proposition to join Honor No More but Alexander says that he would never turn his back on the company that gave him the opportunity to become World Champion. Edwards interrupts and says that he respects Alexander’s loyalty but claims that IMPACT isn’t loyal to him in return. Edwards reminds Alexander that Heath cut him off before he could give Honor No More his answer last week and that IMPACT management let it happen. Out of nowhere, Heath blindsides Edwards as his attacks on Honor No More continue. Members of IMPACT management break up the brawl. Scott D’Amore tells Heath that he can’t be attacking the #1 Contender before Bound For Glory. D’Amore grants Heath a match against Edwards next week so that he can settle his differences with Honor No More once and for all. Heath tells Alexander that everything Edwards is saying is BS. Alexander admits that it’s not the case because Heath did in fact cut him off last week.

Alex Zayne vs Mascara Dorada

One of the world’s top Luchadores, Mascara Dorada, soars into IMPACT Wrestling for his debut against Alex Zayne! Tom Hannifan reveals that the winner of this match will be next in line for a shot at Mike Bailey’s X-Division Championship. The fight spills to the floor where Zayne hits a Hurricanrana, followed by a back suplex on the apron. Zayne continues the assault with a springboard Moonsault to the outside. Dorada quickens the pace with a top rope crossbody, then flies with a top rope senton. Dorada is in total control following another top rope senton. Zayne fights off the Dorada Driver, then picks him off the top with a head scissors. Zayne almost puts Dorada away with the Baja Blast. Dorada avoids the Cinnamon Twist, then hits the Dorada Driver to earn an X-Division Title opportunity!

Mascara Dorada def Alex Zayne

Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace tells Mickie James that she’ll be waiting for her on the other side of Bound For Glory where she claims she will retain her title over the winner of tonight’s main event.

New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Yuya Uemura arrives in IMPACT Wrestling next week!

The road to Bound For Glory continues on an all-new IMPACT! next Thursday at 8/7c on AXS TV and 8:30pm ET on YouTube for IMPACT Insiders. NJPW STRONG Tag Team Champions Aussie Open make their IMPACT in-ring debut against Bullet Club’s Ace Austin and Chris Bey. Knockouts World Tag Team Champion Chelsea Green goes one-on-one with Taya Valkyrie. Plus, Eddie Edwards takes on Heath for the first time ever and more!

Knockouts World Tag Team Champion Deonna Purrazzo w/ Chelsea Green vs Masha Slamovich – Winner Challenges Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace at Bound For Glory

The undefeated Masha Slamovich squares off with Knockouts World Tag Team Champion Deonna Purrazzo for a coveted Knockouts World Title opportunity at Bound For Glory! Slamovich attempts an early Snow Plow but Purrazzo quickly retreats to the outside. Green provides a distraction from the floor, allowing Purrazzo to gain control with a running knee. Purrazzo continues the assault with a suplex on the outside. Slamovich turns the tide with a spin kick for two. Both Knockouts exchange strikes in the middle of the ring. Purrazzo hits a side Russian leg sweep, then locks in the Fujiwara Armbar. Despite Green’s efforts to pull the bottom rope away from Slamovich, she still makes it there to break the hold. Purrazzo connects with a trio of German suplexes but Slamovich counters the follow-up Queen’s Gambit. Green gets up on the apron for yet another distraction. Purrazzo spikes her with Queen’s Gambit but it’s still not enough to keep Slamovich down. Slamovich takes out Green, then hits Purrazzo with the Snow Plow for three!

Masha Slamovich def Knockouts World Tag Team Champion Deonna Purrazzo w/ Chelsea Green – Winner Challenges Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace at Bound For Glory

After the match, reigning Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace goes face to face with her challenger at Bound For Glory. Grace hands Slamovich a death warrant of her own as IMPACT! goes off the air.