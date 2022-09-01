WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Lady Frost Reportedly Was Offered Release From IMPACT Wrestling, But Didn't Follow Through With Her Side Of The Deal

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Sep 01, 2022

The other day we reported that Lady Frost had requested a release from her pay-per-appearance contract with IMPACT Wrestling, and new information has come forward via a report from PWInsider.

The report states that IMPACT officials are disputing Frost's claims that her expenses weren't paid for as well as her version of some of the events that have led to the current situation between the two parties. Specifically, the promotion claims that they were willing to give her a release if she returned to TV and put over Masha Slamovich on the way out, but she later told them she couldn't make the taping before going public with her request for a release back in June.

Since then, IMPACT claims they never heard from her until recently when she sent her release request letter when they informed her to loop back with her contact person, believed to be Gail Kim. 

Source: PWInsider.com
