Alex Abrahantes Files Trademark For "The Hype Man"

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Sep 01, 2022

PWInsider is reporting that AEW's Alex Abrahantes filed a trademark on “The Hype Man” last month.

The trademark was filed with the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO) on August 25th.

The description is as follows:

“Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.”

 


Tags: #alex abrahantes #aew

