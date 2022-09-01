WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Fozzy Postpones Concert Dates Due To Chris Jericho Injury

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Sep 01, 2022

Fozzy Postpones Concert Dates Due To Chris Jericho Injury

Fozzy has put out the following announcement:

"On August 10th during the Quake By The Lake AEW event in Minneapolis, Chris suffered a throat injury that left him with a severely bruised larynx. Unfortunately, even though the injury is healing and is NOT permanent, Chris hasn't fully recovered and his laryngologist has recommended that Fozzy postpone the first two weeks of the Save The World tour (scheduled to start in Columbus on Sept 8) in order to facilitate a full recovery as soon as possible. The postponed shows have been moved to the Spring of 2023. The rescheduled dates can be found at www.FOZZYROCK.com All tickets remain valid. The next leg of the Save The World tour will now start on September 29 in Charlotte. Fozzy appreciates each and every one of you and we can't wait to rock with you again at FULL STRENGTH very soon!! - Chris, Rich, Billy, PJ & Grant,"

Brian Pillman Jr. Reveals How Older Wrestlers Have Helped Him Behind The Scenes

Brian Pillman Jr. was a guest on Couch Conversations, where he spoke about several wrestlers reaching out to try to help him during his purs [...]

— Guy Incognito Aug 29, 2022 06:45AM

Source: rajah.com
Tags: #aew #chris jericho

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/78218/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer