Fozzy Postpones Concert Dates Due To Chris Jericho Injury

Fozzy has put out the following announcement:

"On August 10th during the Quake By The Lake AEW event in Minneapolis, Chris suffered a throat injury that left him with a severely bruised larynx. Unfortunately, even though the injury is healing and is NOT permanent, Chris hasn't fully recovered and his laryngologist has recommended that Fozzy postpone the first two weeks of the Save The World tour (scheduled to start in Columbus on Sept 8) in order to facilitate a full recovery as soon as possible. The postponed shows have been moved to the Spring of 2023. The rescheduled dates can be found at www.FOZZYROCK.com All tickets remain valid. The next leg of the Save The World tour will now start on September 29 in Charlotte. Fozzy appreciates each and every one of you and we can't wait to rock with you again at FULL STRENGTH very soon!! - Chris, Rich, Billy, PJ & Grant,"