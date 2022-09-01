WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Ricky Starks Reveals Advice Cody Rhodes Gave Him For Struggling With Low Confidence

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Sep 01, 2022

Ricky Starks recently partook in a AMA session with Bleacher Report, where he was asked if he struggles with low confidence at all.

“Yes. I’m a human at the end of the day. I do a lot of positive/self-affirmation. I do a lot of looking in the mirror and just saying ‘it’s all good.’ I also listen to a lot of music that puts me in a good mood. There is no way around it, but it’s all about how low are you willing to let yourself go. It’s okay to feel that way as long as you don’t get stuck in it.”

On advice Cody Rhodes gave him:

“Cody once told me, it’s easier to go through a bunch of food you enjoy rather than to go ahead and savor it. When you savor each moment of the experience, it’s really important. It’s important to live in the present.”

On his "stroke daddy" promos:

“Those are all me. I produced and paid for them. All of them came from my head. Even the videos you see on AEW are done by me. I just wanted to give a different approach on who I was.”

Source: bleacherreport.com
Tags: #aew #ricky starks #cody rhodes

