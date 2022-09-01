AEW Stars To Compete In Charity Softball Game

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Sep 01, 2022

AEW stars are taking part in the 2nd Annual AEW Community Charity Softball Game later tonight.

The game will be held at the Parkway Bank Sports Complex in Rosemont, Illinois at 5pm.

Tickets for the event are available here.

Orange Cassidy, Miro, Ruby Soho, Tay Melo, Sammy Guevara, Angelo Parker, Matt Menard, Powerhouse Hobbs, Rebel, and Ricky Starks are all being advertised for the event.