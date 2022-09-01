WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Big Name Returning To WWE Next Week

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 01, 2022

Former Universal Champion Braun Strowman (Adam Scherr) will be returning to WWE and appearing on next week's RAW broadcast according to PWInsider.

A number of WWE sources have confirmed to PWI that Strowman is scheduled to be at Monday’s WWE RAW in Kansas City on September 5. WWE has been in negotiations with Strowman to return since Triple H took over WWE creative after Vince McMahon’s retirement and departure.

Strowman was released by WWE in June 2021, after a six years run on the main roster. The Monster Among Men was a big name of WWE TV during his run, so his release came as a genuine surprise. 

Not long after his release Strowman took part in a Twitter AMA, during which a fan asked whether he was upset when WWE released him, Strowman stated that he wasn't happy, but "that's business."

During his time away from WWE he has not signed with any major promotion but has been working on his own promotion, the Control Your Narrative brand.

Source: PWInsider
