Billy Gunn Reflects On Turning Point In His Battle With Addiction

During the latest episode of The Sessions with Renee Paquette, AEW star Billy Gunn discussed the turning point in his battle with drug and alcohol addiction:

“I woke up on my floor and everything that I had was gone. Like my wife, my kids, and my dogs – my dogs didn’t want to be in the same house with me. It was like, my life was done, it was over. It was like, I want to say I reached the bottom, but I was at the bottom to where death was next. And then that’s just being like that was coming next and I knew it. And I was tired of living like that, but it was all on me, it was no nobody else. I went to rehab once before because everybody was telling me like, ‘Hey, you have a problem?’ And I was like, ‘No I don’t, I can do anything I want with this stuff. And I have it under control.’ No, no, it has you. But it’s hard for you to realize that when you’re on this side of it. But when I finally woke up on the floor, I had like some kind of cans around me that had so much alcohol in it because I couldn’t find the drugs that I was wanting and I was miserable.”