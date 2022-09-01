Bobby Fish Reportedly On His Way Out Of AEW

According to a new report from Fightful Select, it seems as though Bobby Fish may be on his way out of AEW.

Fish has not appeared on AEW TV since August 3rd, with the report stating that Fish's contract is expiring soon and will likely not be renewed.

Fish made his AEW debut in early October of last year and signed a deal with the company. Fish has been taking more independent bookings recently, and hasn't been used in the same capacity in AEW as he was when he first arrived.

It’s important to note that AEW and Fish have yet to officially comment on the report.

AEW has traditionally declined to comment on talent contracts in the past, so it's likely they'll continue the tradition of silence.