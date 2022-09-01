WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Bobby Fish Reportedly On His Way Out Of AEW

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Sep 01, 2022

According to a new report from Fightful Select, it seems as though Bobby Fish may be on his way out of AEW.

Fish has not appeared on AEW TV since August 3rd, with the report stating that Fish's contract is expiring soon and will likely not be renewed.

Fish made his AEW debut in early October of last year and signed a deal with the company. Fish has been taking more independent bookings recently, and hasn't been used in the same capacity in AEW as he was when he first arrived.

It’s important to note that AEW and Fish have yet to officially comment on the report.

AEW has traditionally declined to comment on talent contracts in the past, so it's likely they'll continue the tradition of silence.

Bobby Fish Says He Would Hit The Ring Unplanned If Someone Called Him Out The Way CM Punk Called Out Hangman Adam Page

Bobby Fish kicked off the first episode of his Undisputed Podcast, where he discussed the ongoing speculation that CM Punk "went into busine [...]

— Guy Incognito Aug 31, 2022 07:41PM

