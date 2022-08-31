AEW Dynamite Full Recap (August 31, 2022)

It’s Wednesday, you know what that means! It’s time for another episode of AEW Dynamite, but not just any episode. Tonight, marks the beginning of All Out week and it’s the final Dynamite before we hit the PPV on Sunday. Technically, we don’t currently have a main event for Sunday so AEW have everything to do tonight. We’ll hear from our AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and we’ll see a former AEW World Champion, Kenny Omega, teaming with the former AEW World Tag Team Champions, The Young Bucks, against Aussie Open and Will Ospreay. If that doesn’t get you in the mood for wrestling, I don’t know what will! So, let’s waste no more time, with Excalibur, JR & Taz on commentary, let’s get straight to the wrestling!

Jon Moxley Promo

We start the show with the Undisputed AEW World Champion himself as Wild Thing echoes around Chicago. He gets a mixed reaction as Chicago chant for CM Punk, he takes his time to consider his words before telling Chicago they’re still mopping Punk off the mat in Cleveland. Moxley immediately goes after Punk and how quickly he beat him last week. Moxley says he had Punk running scared last week and the foot injury was Punk's way out because he knew he couldn’t beat Moxley. Moxley apologises to the crowd for Punk not turning out to be what we all wanted him to be but Moxley has no sympathy for Punk because he has a fragile ego, fragile mind, weak body, weak spirit.

"I have zero sympathy for CM Punk" - Undisputed #AEW World Champion Jon Moxley addresses the events of last week here on #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/XEa0oIywhP — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 1, 2022

Moxley says he has an open contract for the match on Sunday and he’s going to leave it in the ring because he doesn’t care who he faces. He says that whoever signs it needs to remember that they’re facing Jon Moxley and he’s the embodiment of Professional Wrestling. Wild thing plays again and the segment ends with the contract in the middle of the ring. Ace Steel, who we were told was Punk’s friend last week, heads out to pick the contract up and walks backstage. The plot thickens.

#AEW Undisputed World Champion Jon Moxley has an open contract for a World Title Match THIS SUNDAY at #AEWAllOut LIVE on PPV! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/xQzG8pLR4D — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 1, 2022

Chris Jericho Interview

Tony Schiavone asks Jericho about facing Danielson next week. Jericho responds and says that Stu and Owen would appreciate Jericho much more than Danielson, despite what Bryan said last week. Daniel Garcia then apologises to Jericho and pledges his allegiance to the JAS before telling him that he’ll win on Sunday without cheating or sneak attacks.

#Lionheart Chris Jericho vs. #AmericanDragon Bryan Danielson this SUNDAY Sept. 4th at #AEWAllOut LIVE on PPV!



And, Daniel Garcia pledges his support to his mentor Jericho! Tune in NOW at #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS pic.twitter.com/Z2RRz8ODXk — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 1, 2022

Bryan Danielson defeated Jake Hager via Pinfall (10:46)

Jericho is going to be commentary for this match alongside William Regal who heads out with Bryan Danielson. Jericho emerges with Hager and whispers in his ear on the ramp before taking his seat. The match begins and Hager tries to use his size to swarm Danielson but Bryan avoids and goes for some leg kicks. Bryan can’t avoid the second time and Hager has him trapped in the corner where he lays in some strikes. Danielson tries to fight back with a Front Chancery before Hager spills outside and Danielson follows him with a Tope Suicida. Danielson dives at Hager off the apron but gets caught only for Jake to send him through the timekeeper’s table. He continues to drive Bryan into the ring post then suplexes him on the floor. Hager rolls Danielson back into the ring and goes into the MMA ground and pound. Hager hoists Danielson up and hits a modified Spinebuster to send us to break. Throughout the break, it's all Jake Hager as he keeps Danielson down in the ring before continuing to do the same on the outside, using the barricades.

Bryan Danielson and Jake Hager are not holding anything back in the opening bout of #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/BtQlqxNzfO — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 1, 2022

When we return to the match, both men are up on the top rope with Hager swarming Danielson with punches but when he leaves him up there, Bryan hits him with a Missile Dropkick to get a chance to recover. Danielson chops Hager down with kicks to the legs and then drops him with a big one to the head for a two count. Danielson lays in the Hammer & Anvil Elbows but Hager escapes and uses Hammer Fists. Danielson locks in a Triangle Choke but Hager sends him down and escapes with a Powerbomb but Danielson isn’t done as he goes for a LeBell Lock. Hager counters with the Ankle Lock but Bryan goes for the LeBell and locks it in this time. Jake makes the ropes and Bryan goes back to work with chops and then a big Dropkick. He tries it again but Hager catches him with an Ura Nage but Danielson transitions into a pin of his own. Hager kicks out but walks into a Busaiku Knee and Danielson pins him for three. A fun match to start the show.

Before Bryan Danielson can even celebrate his victory, members of the #JerichoAppreciationSociety take the opportunity to ruin the moment! And it wasn't long before the #BlackpoolCombatClub retaliate! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/6qbTshUfa3 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 1, 2022

After the match, Matt Menard & Angelo Parker attack Danielson. Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta make the save and then Jericho runs down with a chair. Garcia runs down behind him and stops him using it but that allows Danielson to lay Jericho out with the Busaiku Knee.

Daniel Garcia left conflicted after he saves Bryan Danielson from Jericho's potential assault with the chair, resulting in a brutal knee to the face of the leader of the #JerichoAppreciationSociety! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/6NHHOKS3Je — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 1, 2022

The Wingmen?

The wingmen are in the ring and begin to picket for more TV time. W Morrissey then comes out and removes them forcibly. Looks like he’s All Elite. He’s followed down to the ring by Stokely Hathaway who offers him a business card once Morrissey is finished with The Wingmen.

#TheWingmen take to the ring to petition for more TV time, but their protest seems to have been interrupted by W. Morrissey here on #AEWDynamite! We are LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/swrxI5peHS — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 1, 2022

They leave together. Tony Schiavone stops him on the ramp and ask Stokely Hathaway what the cards are about and he refuses to answer.

Things get physical between Stokely Hathaway and Tony Schiavone! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/k1Ievl6EKZ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 1, 2022

Will Ospreay Interview

Alex Marvez asks Will Ospreay about tonight's match before Don Callis turns up to put Ospreay over. He seems to annoy him more than anything.

Coming up tonight on #AEWDynamite, Kenny Omega + #YoungBucks will collide with Will Ospreay + #AussieOpen in the #AEW World Trios Championship Tournament Dynamite finals!



Tune in NOW to #AEW Dynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/EVwlxr5Lia — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 1, 2022

Toni Storm & Hikaru Shida defeated Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter w/ Rebel via Pinfall (7:55)

Tag match is up next. Hayter and Shida start off and Jamie is on top with her strength until Shida spikes her on her head and tags out to Toni. The two of them manage to get in a couple of double teams before Jamie hits a Jaw Breaker to Toni and makes the tag to Britt Baker. Britt comes in but immediately, Toni manages to get on top and has Britt in trouble until Jamie trips Toni from outside and her and Britt swarm Storm to send us to break. Hayter and Baker dominate throughout the break, isolating Toni and making quick tags to keep the momentum firmly in their favour.

Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter vs. Toni Storm and Hikaru Shida well underway here on #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/6Yr1He4KYf — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 1, 2022

We return to the match and Toni fights off Jamie and tags out to Hikaru Shida who runs wild on Hayter before she gets a pin from a Meteora broken up by Britt. Jamie ends up suplexing Shida and Toni simultaneously before Britt hits Shida with a neckbreaker for two. Britt maintains control with a thrust kick but Shida dodges the Kerb Stomp only for Britt to hit an elbow and call for the glove but Shida takes her down. Shida takes Jamie off the apron so Britt can’t make a tag and then Toni takes Britt out with the Hip Attack. Storm continues to DDT Jamie on the outside before Shida hits Britt with the Katana and pins her.

Shida and Toni Storm with the impressive victory tonight over Dr. Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter, but on Sunday at #AEWAllOut LIVE on PPV, it's every woman for themselves! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/vbw1fQO9BC — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 1, 2022

Kip Sabian Video Package

Kip finally speaks for the first time in over a year. He’s targeting the Bastard. PAC responds and accepts Kip's challenge for the All-Atlantic title on Sunday.

Kip Sabian vows that #AEW All-Atlantic Champion PAC will be the first to "embrace the change" this SUNDAY Sept. 4th at #AEWAllOut: #ZeroHour!



Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS pic.twitter.com/sGpwL2iZDc — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 1, 2022

Miro Video Package

Miro shouts at Malakai and his God and then Darby and Sting appear alongside the redeemer. This was fun and the match on Sunday will be fantastic.

Miro finding some very unlikely allies in Sting & Darby - Miro vows to wreck the pagans this SUNDAY Sept 4th on #AEWAllOut LIVE on PPV!



Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS pic.twitter.com/gj8k802XX9 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 1, 2022

CM Punk?

Cult of Personality plays out and CM Punk strolls out unannounced onto AEW Dynamite looking sheepish. The Chicago crowd chant his name but the sad look across Punk’s face doesn’t change. Punk explains how bad he messed his foot up and begins to needle the crowd as he does. He says he came back too early and last week was the visible evidence of that. Punk says his foot is 100% but he doesn’t know if the 100% his foot is capable of now it’s been broken is good enough.He says he loves Pro Wrestling and that’s why he came back and the fans too because while wrestling can’t love him back, the fans do and he hates letting them down.

Is CM Punk's new 100% good enough? Tune in to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/IxZEfS5tH1 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 1, 2022

He questions whether the love is enough anymore before Ace Steel interrupts him to ask why he’s changed his tune from what he was going to say in the back.Ace says he’s Punk’s coach since day one and gives Punk the pep talk that he needs. Steel says he’s not letting Punk leave now before slapping him and telling him that he’s going to fight and on Sunday he’s fighting Moxley so he needs to sign the contract before the crowd chant his name as loudly as they did a year ago when he first came back.

"Life isn't about how many times you get knocked down; it's about how many times you get up!" Did Ace Steel's emotional plea get through to CM Punk?! Tune in to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/9MA4qjUyVE — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 1, 2022

Punk hugs Ace before he finds the fire he’s been missing for a long time and he walks through the crowd calling Moxley out. The rematch is on and somehow, it’s now even more anticipated than ever. What happens Sunday?!

#AEW Undisputed World Champion Jon Moxley has an opponent for Sunday's World Title Match at #AEWAllOut - CM Punk has signed the contract and made it official! Tune in to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/eWX0NWd1s9 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 1, 2022

Christian Cage & Jungle Boy Interview

Jim Ross sits down with the two men with no physicality agreed to. Christian says Jungle Boy will see that he’s not in Christian’s league on Sunday. Jungle Boy responds by saying that he loved Christian but he’s got to put that to one side on Sunday. Jungle Boy says that this Sunday, Christian has to fight Jack Perry.

After months of vile exchanges and attacks, Christian Cage and Jungle Boy are set to go 1-on-1 at #AEWAllOut LIVE on PPV THIS SUNDAY!



Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite on TBS! pic.twitter.com/CLdK1zyJXP — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 1, 2022

FTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood) & Wardlow defeated Silas Young, Vic Dupri & Ren Jones via Pinfall (2:04)

Impromptu match as FTR and Wardlow get a warm up match for their match against the Motor City Machine Guns & Jay Lethal. Wardlow and Ren Jones start and Wardlow headbutts him and lays in a huge lariat. The tag is made to Cash who comes in with a Back Elbow and a Snap Suplex before Dax gets his turn. He chops Jones in the corner before Ren fires back. Jones tags in Vic Dupri and Dax drops him with a Lariat. He tags Cash who tags Wardlow and FTR hit the Big Rig and then Wardlow hits two Powerbombs to get the win.

An impressive victory for #FTR and TNT champion Wardlow ahead of their clash with Jay Lethal and @IMPACTWRESTLING's #MotorCityMachineGuns this Sunday at #AEWAllOut LIVE on PPV! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/eIp1D2bw7o — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 1, 2022

Jon Moxley Retorts

Moxley storms out after the break and he tells Chicago that CM Punk can go out on his Shield on Sunday if he wants before confirming the match. He tells Punk he needs to find one more miracle because Moxley wants to put on a display of brutality Punk has never experienced.

#AEW Undisputed World Champion Jon Moxley responds to CM Punk's acceptance of the #AEW World Championship Open contract challenge: expect a display of brutality and glorious pro-wrestling violence! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/Q5tUMLvNFA — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 1, 2022

Dark Order Interview

10 is out of the Trios Tournament but Evil Uno will be taking his place. Andrade and Jose turn up and offers 10 and Uno a chance to join him but then when Uno refuses, they attack him.

#DarkOrder's 10 is unable to compete in this FRIDAY's #AEW World Trios Tournament AEW Rampage Final due to injury. But, Andrade El Idolo seems to have his own plans for 10!



Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS pic.twitter.com/AfozTieOjf — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 1, 2022

Wheeler Yuta defeated Dante Martin, Rey Fenix & Rush via Pinfall (8:09) in a Four Way Match

This is a random four way to hype up the 8-man Casino Ladder match on Sunday. All of these men are in it and Regal joins commentary again. The bell rings and the action gets underway at a rapid pace. Rush & Yuta fight in the ring as Fenix and Dante go outside. Once Rush wins out, they switch and Dante and Fenix exchange insane pins in the ring. Fenix hits a Tope Con Hilo on Rush; Yuta hits a Tope Suicida and Dante hits a Springboard Twister. Rush then hits his own dive to send us to break and give me an opportunity to breathe. Rush goes after Yuta both outside and in the ring and Wheeler gives him a good fight but Rush wins out comfortably most of the time.

What a series of exchanges between these men! It’s #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/hhcc32Lqlk — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 1, 2022

When we return to the match, everyone is back in the ring and we get a series of moves that I can’t possible type in time to keep up but Rush almost wins with a Straightjacket Piledriver! Fenix drops Rush with a kick but Dante catches him and plants him. Fenix fights back with a Facebuster and a Powerbomb and Rush breaks the pin up. Fenix catches him with a Back Heel Kick but then Dante drops Fenix. Wheeler Yuta stops Dante’s nosedive and Fenix dives onto Rush before Yuta goes up top but Dante avoids his splash. They go back and forth one last time briefly before Yuta locks in the Seatbelt pin and gets the win.

#ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta is the winner of this 4-way battle ahead of this Sunday's Casino Ladder Match at #AEWAllOut LIVE on PPV! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/c0Bdd30Meb — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 1, 2022

Dark Order Interview 2

Tony Schiavone asks Silver & Reynolds what they’re going to do without Uno & 10. They say they’ll go alone but Hangman turns up to be their partner.

#DarkOrder's 10 is unable to compete in this FRIDAY's #AEW World Trios Tournament #AEWRampage Final. Just made official: Hangman Page will be taking his place to stand alongside #DarkOrder against #BestFriends & Orange Cassidy!



Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS pic.twitter.com/JJSoFCqbiq — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 1, 2022

The Elite (The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) & Kenny Omega) w/ Brandon Cutler & Michael Nakazawa defeated United Empire (Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis) & Will Ospreay) via Pinfall (18:54) to advance to the AEW World Trios Championship Tournament Final

Main event time. Calling 5 stars now. The entrances are made with Kenny coming out last to a barrage of insults for Will Ospreay in his entrance speech. Callis joins commentary. Ospreay and Omega start off and it’s as electric as you ‘d imagine. Neither man can get the other to stay down. Ospreay eventually bull rushes Kenny to the corner and The Young Bucks have to save him. The Bucks and Aussie Open enter and leave before Will sends Kenny out. The Bucks attack Will but when they go for Aussie Open, they get caught and United Empire take over with Ospreay hitting a huge dive. The match spills outside and up the ramp as we go to break as Matt drops Ospreay on the ramp with a Back Body Drop. He follows that by diving onto Aussie Open and The Elite take control. Ospreay gets isolated in the corner that The Elite are inhabiting and they take it in turns to brutalise the Brit.

Will Ospreay and Kenny Omega wasting no time here in the Dynamite finals of the #AEW World Trios Championship Tournament! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/l9c8Zf906V — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 1, 2022

Ospreay fights back and tags out to Mark Davis as we return and the Australian takes out both Young Bucks alone before bringing Kyle Fletcher in. Aussie Open hit the assisted Cutter on Matt and Kenny has to break up the pin at two. Matt fights back and deals with all three opponents on his own before making the tag out to Kenny. Omega flies in and drops Davis with a low dropkick and then the Kotaro Crusher earns him a two count. Aussie Open then end up in the Snapdragon Suplex but Ospreay fights back. They go back and forth with a beautiful sequence until Ospreay hits the Hurricanrana and Kenny dodges Will’s dive to hit the Snapdragon on the floor. Aussie Open shut Kenny down before they hit him with a double delayed Superplex and Nick has to break the pin up. Will Ospreay tags in and rips Kenny’s compression shirt off before targeting the taped areas of Omega’s body before we go to break following a Backbreaker for two. Ospreay brings Davis in and he continues where Will left off before tagging Kyle to do the same. Will comes back in and locks Kenny in an Abdominal Stretch. Kenny fights back but Ospreay stops him making the tag.

Not so fast, Ospreay! Kenny gets the better of that incredible exchange! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/ENdluuNIeu — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 1, 2022

When we return, Kenny tags out to Nick finally who runs wild on all of the United Empire all on his own, Nick Jackson is poetry in motion! He heads up tope but Ospreay gets his knees up on the 450 and then drops Nick with the Snapdragon Suplex. Omega comes in and Ospreay exchanges strikes with him before Ospreay counters a Lariat into a Liger Bomb. They set Nick up for the assisted Os Cutter but Nick counters with his own Cutter. The Elite hit Fletcher with a series of moves and Davis breaks the pin up. The Bucks go for the Meltzer Driver but Ospreay intercepts Nick with an Os Cutter then gets Matt up so he can hit his own version for a two count. Ospreay calls for the Hidden Blade on Matt but Nick and Kenny combine to stop them. The Elite hit the Superkick Party on Fletcher and then Kenny tags in. He sets up for the V Trigger but Ospreay hits Kenny with one of his own. The Elite catch Ospreay though and take him out with an Indietaker before Kenny finally nails Fletcher with the V Trigger and the One-Winged Angel. The Elite make it to the final!

With that One-Winged Angel by Kenny Omega, #theELITE have punched their ticket to the finals of the #AEW World Trios Championship Tournament THIS SUNDAY at #AEWAllOut LIVE on PPV! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/3QIDsVbOna — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 1, 2022

That show did everything it needed to do and more without ever really threatening to become an all-time great Dynamite. A solid 8/10 for me, but what did you think? Let us know in the comments below and let me know on Twitter @Knapphausen. See you Friday for live AEW Rampage and again on Sunday for All Out. Adios.