AEW Dynamite Live Results (August 30, 2022)  

It’s Wednesday, you know what that means! It’s time for another episode of AEW Dynamite, but not just any episode. Tonight, marks the beginning of All Out week and it's the final Dynamite before we hit the PPV on Sunday. Technically, we don’t currently have a main event for Sunday so AEW have everything to do tonight. We’ll hear from our AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and we’ll see a former AEW World Champion, Kenny Omega, teaming with the former AEW World Tag Team Champions, The Young Bucks, against Aussie Open and Will Ospreay. If that doesn’t get you in the mood for wrestling, I don’t know what will! So, let’s waste no more time, with Excalibur, JR & Taz on commentary, let’s get straight to the wrestling!

Jon Moxley Promo

We start the show with the Undisputed AEW World Champion himself as Wild Thing echoes around Chicago. He gets a mixed reaction as Chicago chant for CM Punk, he takes his time to consider his words before telling Chicago they’re still mopping Punk off the mat in Cleveland. Moxley immediately goes after Punk and how quickly he beat him last week. Moxley says he had Punk running scared last week and the foot injury was Punk's way out because he knew he couldn’t beat Moxley. Moxley apologises to the crowd for Punk not turning out to be what we all wanted him to be but Moxley has no sympathy for Punk because he has a fragile ego, fragile mind, weak body, weak spirit. Moxley says he has an open contract for the match on Sunday and he’s going to leave it in the ring because he doesn’t care who he faces. He says that whoever signs it needs to remember that they’re facing Jon Moxley and he’s the embodiment of Professional Wrestling. Wild thing plays again and the segment ends with the contract in the middle of the ring. Ace Steel, who we were told was Punk’s friend last week, heads out to pick the contract up and walks backstage. The plot thickens.

Bryan Danielson vs Jake Hager

Jericho is going to be commentary for this match alongside William Regal who heads out with Bryan Danielson. Jericho emerges with Hager and whispers in his ear on the ramp before taking his seat. The match begins and Hager tries to use his size to swarm Danielson but Bryan avoids and goes for some leg kicks. Bryan can’t avoid the second time and Hager has him trapped in the corner where he lays in some strikes. Danielson tries to fight back with a Front Chancery before Hager spills outside and Danielson follows him with a Tope Suicida. Danielson dives at Hager off the apron but gets caught only for Jake to send him through the timekeeper’s table. He continues to drive Bryan into the ring post then suplexes him on the floor. Hager rolls Danielson back into the ring and goes into the MMA ground and pound. Hager hoists Danielson up and hits a modified Spinebuster to send us to break. Throughout the break, it's all Jake Hager as he keeps Danielson down in the ring before continuing to do the same on the outside, using the barricades.

When we return to the match, both men are up on the top rope with Hager swarming Danielson with punches but when he leaves him up there, Bryan hits him with a Missile Dropkick to get a chance to recover. Danielson chops Hager down with kicks to the legs and then drops him with a big one to the head for a two count. Danielson lays in the Hammer & Anvil Elbows but Hager escapes and uses Hammer Fists. Danielson locks in a Triangle Choke but Hager sends him down and escapes with a Powerbomb but Danielson isn’t done as he goes for a LeBell Lock. Hager counters with the Ankle Lock but Bryan goes for the LeBell and locks it in this time. Jake makes the ropes and Bryan goes back to work with chops and then a big Dropkick. He tries it again but Hager catches him with an Ura Nage but Danielson transitions into a pin of his own. Hager kicks out but walks into a Busaiku Knee and Danielson pins him for three. A fun match to start the show.

After the match, Matt Menard & Angelo Parker attack Danielson. Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta make the save and then Jericho runs down with a chair. Garcia runs down behind him and stops him using it but that allows Danielson to lay Jericho out with the Busaiku Knee.

Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter w/ Rebel vs Toni Storm & Hikaru Shida

Tag match is up next. Hayter and Shida start off and Jamie is on top with her strength until Shida spikes her on her head and tags out to Toni. The two of them manage to get in a couple of double teams before Jamie hits a Jaw Breaker to Toni and makes the tag to Britt Baker. Britt comes in but immediately, Toni manages to get on top and has Britt in trouble until Jamie trips Toni from outside and her and Britt swarm Storm to send us to break. Hayter and Baker dominate throughout the break, isolating Toni and making quick tags to keep the momentum firmly in their favour.

We return to the match and Toni fights off Jamie and tags out to Hikaru Shida who runs wild on Hayter before she gets a pin from a Meteora broken up by Britt. Jamie ends up suplexing Shida and Toni simultaneously before Britt hits Shida with a neckbreaker for two. Britt maintains control with a thrust kick but Shida dodges the Kerb Stomp only for Britt to hit an elbow and call for the glove but Shida takes her down. Shida takes Jamie off the apron so Britt can’t make a tag and then Toni takes Britt out with the Hip Attack. Storm continues to DDT Jamie on the outside before Shida hits Britt with the Katana and pins her.

CM Punk?

Cult of Personality plays out and CM Punk strolls out unannounced onto AEW Dynamite looking sheepish. The Chicago crowd chant his name but the sad look across Punk’s face doesn’t change. Punk explains how bad he messed his foot up and begins to needle the crowd as he does. He says he came back too early and last week was the visible evidence of that. Punk says his foot is 100% but he doesn’t know if the 100% his foot is capable of now it’s been broken is good enough.

He says he loves Pro Wrestling and that’s why he came back and the fans too because while wrestling can’t love him back, the fans do and he hates letting them down. He questions whether the love is enough anymore before Ace Steel interrupts him to ask why he’s changed his tune from what he was going to say in the back.

Ace says he’s Punk’s coach since day one and gives Punk the pep talk that he needs. Steel says he’s not letting Punk leave now before slapping him and telling him that he’s going to fight and on Sunday he’s fighting Moxley so he needs to sign the contract before the crowd chant his name as loudly as they did a year ago when he first came back.

Punk hugs Ace before he finds the fire he’s been missing for a long time and he walks through the crowd calling Moxley out. The rematch is on and somehow, it’s now even more anticipated than ever. What happens Sunday?!

Christian Cage & Jungle Boy Interview

Jim Ross sits down with the two men with no physicality agreed to. Christian says Jungle Boy will see that he’s not in Christian’s league on Sunday. Jungle Boy responds by saying that he loved Christian but he’s got to put that to one side on Sunday. Jungle Boy says that this Sunday, Christian has to fight Jack Perry.

FTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood) & Wardlow vs Silas Young, Vic Dupri & Ren Jones

Impromptu match as FTR and Wardlow get a warm up match for their match against the Motor City Machine Guns & Jay Lethal. Wardlow and Ren Jones start and Wardlow headbutts him and lays in a huge lariat. The tag is made to Cash who comes in with a Back Elbow and a Snap Suplex before Dax gets his turn. He chops Jones in the corner before Ren fires back. Jones tags in Vic Dupri and Dax drops him with a Lariat. He tags Cash who tags Wardlow and FTR hit the Big Rig and then Wardlow hits two Powerbombs to get the win.

Wheeler Yuta vs Dante Martin vs Rey Fenix vs Rush

This is a random four way to hype up the 8-man Casino Ladder match on Sunday. All of these men are in it and Regal joins commentary again. The bell rings and the action gets underway at a rapid pace. Rush & Yuta fight in the ring as Fenix and Dante go outside. Once Rush wins out, they switch and Dante and Fenix exchange insane pins in the ring. Fenix hits a Tope Con Hilo on Rush; Yuta hits a Tope Suicida and Dante hits a Springboard Twister. Rush then hits his own dive to send us to break and give me an opportunity to breathe. Rush goes after Yuta both outside and in the ring and Wheeler gives him a good fight but Rush wins out comfortably most of the time.

When we return to the match, everyone is back in the ring and we get a series of moves that I can’t possible type in time to keep up but Rush almost wins with a Straightjacket Piledriver! Fenix drops Rush with a kick but Dante catches him and plants him. Fenix fights back with a Facebuster and a Powerbomb and Rush breaks the pin up. Fenix catches him with a Back Heel Kick but then Dante drops Fenix. Wheeler Yuta stops Dante’s nosedive and Fenix dives onto Rush before Yuta goes up top but Dante avoids his splash. They go back and forth one last time briefly before Yuta locks in the Seatbelt pin and gets the win.

The Elite (The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) & Kenny Omega) w/ Brandon Cutler & Michael Nakazawa vs United Empire (Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis) & Will Ospreay)in the AEW World Trios Championship Tournament Semi-Final

Main event time. Calling 5 stars now. The entrances are made with Kenny coming out last to a barrage of insults for Will Ospreay in his entrance speech. Callis joins commentary. Ospreay and Omega start off and its as electric as you ‘d imagine. Neither man can get the other to stay down. Ospreay eventually bull rushes Kenny to the corner and The Young Bucks have to save him. The Bucks and Aussie Open enter and leave before Will sends Kenny out. The Bucks attack Will but when they go for Aussie Open, they get caught and United Empire take over with Ospreay hitting a huge dive. The match spills outside and up the ramp as we go to break as Matt drops Ospreay on the ramp with a Back Body Drop. He follows that by diving onto Aussie Open and The Elite take control. Ospreay gets isolated in the corner that The Elite are inhabiting and they take it in turns to brutalise the Brit.

Ospreay fights back and tags out to Mark Davis as we return and the Australian takes out both Young Bucks alone before bringing Kyle Fletcher in. Aussie Open hit the assisted Cutter on Matt and Kenny has to break up the pin at two. Matt fights back and deals with all three opponents on his own before making the tag out to Kenny. Omega flies in and drops Davis with a low dropkick and then the Kotaro Crusher earns him a two count. Aussie Open then end up in the Snapdragon Suplex but Ospreay fights back. They go back and forth with a beautiful sequence until Ospreay hits the Hurricanrana and Kenny dodges Will’s dive to hit the Snapdragon on the floor. Aussie Open shut Kenny down before they hit him with a double delayed Superplex and Nick has to break the pin up. Will Ospreay tags in and rips Kenny’s compression shirt off before targeting the taped areas of Omega’s body before we go to break following a Backbreaker for two. Ospreay brings Davis in and he continues where Will left off before tagging Kyle to do the same. Will comes back in and locks Kenny in an Abdominal Stretch. Kenny fights back but Ospreay stops him making the tag.

When we return, Kenny tags out to Nick finally who runs wild on all of the United Empire all on his own, Nick Jackson is poetry in motion! He heads up tope but Ospreay gets his knees up on the 450 and then drops Nick with the Snapdragon Suplex. Omega comes in and Ospreay exchanges strikes with him before Ospreay counters a Lariat into a Liger Bomb. They set Nick up for the assisted Os Cutter but Nick counters with his own Cutter. The Elite hit Fletcher with a series of moves and Davis breaks the pin up. The Bucks go for the Meltzer Driver but Ospreay intercepts Nick with an Os Cutter then gets Matt up so he can hit his own version for a two count. Ospreay calls for the Hidden Blade on Matt but Nick and Kenny combine to stop them. The Elite hit the Superkick Party on Fletcher and then Kenny tags in. He sets up for the V Trigger but Ospreay hits Kenny with one of his own. The Elite catch Ospreay though and take him out with an Indietaker before Kenny finally nails Fletcher with the V Trigger and the One-Winged Angel. The Elite make it to the final!