Bobby Fish Says He Would Hit The Ring Unplanned If Someone Called Him Out The Way CM Punk Called Out Hangman Adam Page

Bobby Fish kicked off the first episode of his Undisputed Podcast, where he discussed the ongoing speculation that CM Punk "went into business for himself" when he called out Hangman Adam Page live on AEW Dynamite.

“I wasn’t there, and even if I was there, it doesn’t mean I would have inside information on it. I don’t even know what the feeling was backstage. It’s interesting that there is a very blurry line and that blurry line is what pro wrestling is supposed to be. Did he go into business for himself? It’s up for debate.”

Fish then went into what he would do if he were called out in that scenario.

“If it’s completely off the cuff and I’m completely taken aback by it, I’m headed out to the ring. Of course, I would run it…I’m not going to say ‘run it by’ the powers that be because, to me, it just comes down to being a man. I’m not calling Page out for not being a man, let’s not get this wrong. I’m sure Page, if he had no idea, I’m not sure he was in the building or what the situation was. I’m saying, if I hear that, the way my brain works in the pro wrestling industry, I’m headed out to the ring. I’m going to answer my critics or whatever you want to call it. “I would try to run that by the boss man, whoever that is, and I would hope to have their blessing as I go out to the ring. However, I’m going unless somebody stops me. if you’re calling me out, I have to answer that call or else I lose all credibility. I’m not sacrificing my credibility for anyone, especially not someone who, allegedly, is going into business for themselves. Personally, having been in the wrestling business for 20-something-odd years now, I think that’s an element, at times, missing from our business, if I speak frankly. It’s an element missing from our business, today’s version, a palpable conflict where the line is, at the very least, very blurred and confusing. I mean confusing in a good way. Unfortunately, in our industry, people are so afraid of ruffling feathers that they miss the boat. Two guys can still be professional and have conflict and not see things eye-to-eye. That’s okay, we’re adults. I’m okay if it gets behind the scenes, if it were to get physical. There’s a lot of testosterone involved in this, a lot of masculine energy.”

Fish continued.

“I will speak from a personal standpoint and I will name names because who gives a fuck. FTR and us, we had a thing, and I won’t really get into the details, but Dax and I got into it. At the end of the day, we’re both able to be completely professional about it. Even if we weren’t, it’s okay, and you could have put us on TV that night or the following week and we would have been professional, but there would have been animosity and conflict, and still to this day there probably would be. That’s money.”

