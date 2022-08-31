Velveteen Dream's Court Date Now Listed

Following the story that Patrick Clark, aka Velveteen Dream, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia, we have a bit of an update on his situation.
Clark remains incarcerated in Seminole County after being transferred to the facility on August 30th and is currently listed as having a court date on September 19th.
According to bail records, Tehuti Miles, known to WWE fans as Ashante ‘Thee’ Adonis, assisted in helping with Clark's bail for two separate charges, putting up $200 for the trespassing charge and $1000 for the battery charge.
Clark was released by WWE on May 20th, 2021.
Before his release, Clark was accused on multiple occasions of having inappropriate contact with minors. Despite investigating the accusations while Clark was still employed, Triple H repeatedly stated that WWE "didn't find anything" of substance.
