Lady Frost Denied Release From PPA Contract With IMPACT Wrestling

Following reports that Lady Frost wanted out of her IMPACT Wrestling deal, it seems that's not going to happen.

According to a report from Fightful Select, Frost is on an exclusive paid-per-appearance contract with Impact Wrestling and only gets paid when she is used.

Other stars have had similar deals, such as Acey Romero and Larry D, who both asked for and eventually received their releases. The issue from Frost’s end is that she has not been used on television and, due to her contract, she has not been paid by the company as opposed to the way a full-time contracted wrestler would be. Frost’s last match in Impact Wrestling was at Impact Multiverse of Matches, when she was part of the Impact Knockouts Tag Team Title Four-Way match. She has not been at recent tapings, and there are no creative plans involving her right now.

The report goes on to state that Forst needed to undergo a medical procedure earlier in the year, but was still booked for the April IMPACT tapings in Dallas without hotel and flight accommodations, even after having stated her need for time off.

She ended up paying for her travel expenses out of pocket and made the company aware of her need for the procedure afterward. She said she was left uncertain about her status with the company while she was out of action and was told she wouldn’t be used immediately.

There are also said to be issued with how much Frost is being paid compared to her costs for performing and that there are reimbursements for things such as blood work that she alleges were not provided despite the fact that they should have been, as well as unpaid travel accommodations which she said have effectively made it to where working the tapings is costing her money along with the feeling that the company doesn’t value her health. She was reportedly asked if she wanted to sit out the duration of her contract, which would leave her unpaid for over two years.