Daniel Garcia On The Differences Between Pro Wrestling & Sports Entertainment

Daniel Garcia recently spoke with Bleacher Report, where he spoke about "sports entertainment" as a separate concept from "professional wrestling" and how it can go wrong.

"I do think that pro wrestling and sports entertainment are different things. I know you've heard people even say it on podcasts. You've heard Triple H say it on Logan Paul's podcast that there's a difference between a sports entertainer and a pro wrestler. And I think I'd be lying if I said there wasn't any difference. I think that sports entertainment is maybe more challenging than pro wrestling, to me anyway. I never grew up saying I want to be a sports entertainer. When I grew up, I wanted to be a pro wrestler. And then when I went to wrestling school and started to learn different styles of professional wrestling, I really realized what the difference was."

"Sports entertainment, people think it's more consumable to a wide audience. And it's not. Pro wrestling can garner just as much emotion and as much storytelling as sports entertainment can, if not more. I think sports entertainment can possibly be limiting. Pro Wrestling itself is very different than sports entertainment. I think sports entertainment, if not done perfectly, holds pro wrestling back severely; I think sports entertainment, when it's great, is amazing. But when it's bad, it's bad. It holds pro-wrestling back a lot. It can if it's not done correctly."