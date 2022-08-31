WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Kenny Omega Shares Thoughts On Returning To AEW: "It's A Lot Like Riding A Bike"

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Aug 31, 2022

Kenny Omega Shares Thoughts On Returning To AEW: "It's A Lot Like Riding A Bike"

Kenny Omega was recently a guest on Busted Open Radio, where he spoke about his return to AEW and how it has felt trying to get back in the swing of things.

“Pretty good. It’s a lot like riding a bike, getting back in the ring. It wasn’t too long until I felt comfortable again, but it was a unique scenario where, I was getting back in the ring for the first time after a long hiatus against three incredibly talented luchadors. Every area of the world, every culture, has their own take on wrestling and the way they go about performing pro wrestling.”

“To come back to a scenario where I’m not really doing conventional pro wrestling in North America, and I’m in there with luchadors and people of a high lucha influence, it was a challenge. It was very cool, very fun, I ended up coming out of it unscathed, which is nice. I didn’t bang up anything else. I didn’t get any inkling or feeling that there wasn’t something that wasn’t ready to be back. As long as there were no red flags, for me, I’m just going to keep easing back into things without biting off more than I can chew.”

Matt Hardy Says Wrestling Fans Who Hate Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks Are "F***Ing Morons"

Matt Hardy took to the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy to discuss the return of Kenny Omega to AEW. "I enjoyed it. I rea [...]

— Guy Incognito Aug 26, 2022 10:22AM

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #aew #kenny omega

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/78203/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer