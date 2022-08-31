Kenny Omega Shares Thoughts On Returning To AEW: "It's A Lot Like Riding A Bike"

Kenny Omega was recently a guest on Busted Open Radio, where he spoke about his return to AEW and how it has felt trying to get back in the swing of things.

“Pretty good. It’s a lot like riding a bike, getting back in the ring. It wasn’t too long until I felt comfortable again, but it was a unique scenario where, I was getting back in the ring for the first time after a long hiatus against three incredibly talented luchadors. Every area of the world, every culture, has their own take on wrestling and the way they go about performing pro wrestling.”

“To come back to a scenario where I’m not really doing conventional pro wrestling in North America, and I’m in there with luchadors and people of a high lucha influence, it was a challenge. It was very cool, very fun, I ended up coming out of it unscathed, which is nice. I didn’t bang up anything else. I didn’t get any inkling or feeling that there wasn’t something that wasn’t ready to be back. As long as there were no red flags, for me, I’m just going to keep easing back into things without biting off more than I can chew.”