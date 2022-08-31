WWE Reportedly Wants More Undertaker Projects Due To Immense Popularity Not Waning Since Retirement

If WWE fans are enjoying the new tour of projects The Undertaker has been embarking on, a new report from PWInsider has some good news for you.

The report states that WWE is said to be working on new and additional ways to use The Undertaker following his retirement from wrestling. Additionally, the report states that The Undertaker is “above and beyond” all of the other personalities from WWE, in terms of engagement and popularity, who have retired from the but remained a part of WWE’s licensing and marketing of a specific character, which has directly caused WWE to want to utilize him more.

Shortly before the former WWE Champion retired for his in-ring career, Netflix released a WWE-themed special called Escape The Undertaker starring the WWE Hall of Famer and The New Day. WWE will present two presentations of The Undertaker’s 1 deadMan Show on Friday, Sept. 2nd at the New Theatre in Cardiff, Wales.