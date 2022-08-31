WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

WWE Reportedly Wants More Undertaker Projects Due To Immense Popularity Not Waning Since Retirement

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Aug 31, 2022

WWE Reportedly Wants More Undertaker Projects Due To Immense Popularity Not Waning Since Retirement

If WWE fans are enjoying the new tour of projects The Undertaker has been embarking on, a new report from PWInsider has some good news for you.

The report states that WWE is said to be working on new and additional ways to use The Undertaker following his retirement from wrestling. Additionally, the report states that The Undertaker is “above and beyond” all of the other personalities from WWE, in terms of engagement and popularity, who have retired from the but remained a part of WWE’s licensing and marketing of a specific character, which has directly caused WWE to want to utilize him more.

Shortly before the former WWE Champion retired for his in-ring career, Netflix released a WWE-themed special called Escape The Undertaker starring the WWE Hall of Famer and The New Day. WWE will present two presentations of The Undertaker’s 1 deadMan Show on Friday, Sept. 2nd at the New Theatre in Cardiff, Wales.

WWE Announces UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN For Extreme Rules Weekend

The Undertaker is scheduled to bring his one-man show to Extreme Rules in October. Check out the full announcement below: UNDERTAKER 1 de [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Aug 31, 2022 09:51AM

Source: pwinsiderelite.com
Tags: #wwe #undertaker

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/78202/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer