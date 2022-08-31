Tony Khan Understands Why Some Wrestling Fans React Angrily To AEW Booking Decisions

Tony Khan was a guest on Busted Open Radio, where he spoke about his acceptance that fans will often lash out and react in anger.

“It’s okay. As long as everybody can watch the show and have a good time, however people want to react, it’s fine. The fans are always right. If I left them with a lot of questions going into the pay-per-view, for some people, they’re not used to that. It’s a different way to do it. It was a big success, it brought a huge rating, and I still think we’re going to have a big audience for the pay-per-view and hopefully, it will influence it in a very positive way. It’s okay for people to have questions and to express their questions in frustration or anger. I think’s perfectly normal. It’s obviously a different way to get from point A to point C. It’s not just going directly through point B in a straight line. I think it’s good.”

On listening to the fans: