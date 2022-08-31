WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Ric Flair Explains Why He Faked Heart Attack During Final Match

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Aug 31, 2022

During an interview with the New York Post, Ric Flair recalled a spot during his famous Last Match ever that involved him faking a heart attack to slow down the pace of the story.

“I did that on my own. I told the referee [to tell] Jeff Jarrett to slow down. Boom, bring it back down and lay the rest of the match out. And we did that. That was an audible to get everybody back on the same track — slow down, I’m fine. It was not the plan. It was not in good taste. I realize that. It was the only thing that was going to keep everybody from going right to the finish.”

Flair continued.

“I made the mistake of saying to someone in the match that I felt lightheaded, so everybody jumped way too early [toward the finish of the match], and I just said [in my head] that this was the only way to slow it down.”

This wasn't the first time Flair having a heart attack was used as part of a storyline. You can relive one of these moments below.

Source: fightful.com
