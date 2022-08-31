WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Ric Flair Believes Randy Savage Never Got Over Splitting From Miss Elizabeth

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 31, 2022

Ric Flair Believes Randy Savage Never Got Over Splitting From Miss Elizabeth

During the latest episode of the "To Be The Man" podcast, Ric Flair touched upon his belief that Randy Savage never got over splitting with Miss Elizabeth:

"I don't think Randy ever, ever, ever, until the day died, got over Liz. He had remarried obviously and I understand he was very happy prior to the car wreck and the heart attack and all that, but I don't think while I knew Randy, and while we were in the business, he ever got over Liz. That's a very fair take on my part because I worked with him before, during, and after."

"The Randy Savage that I worked with in the 90s and the Randy that came to WCW were two different people. He was 40 pounds heavier. He just wasn't the same guy. I know that he looked great. I'm not taking anything away from his look, but he was probably 35 pounds, at least, heavier than he was in the 90s. That may have been in the 80s when he wrestled Steamboat when they had that classic at WrestleMania. He just wasn't the same guy. I just think he loved her so much. I really felt bad for him on a personal note when she came back to WCW. She married a lawyer for a while in Fort Lauderdale, and like so many of us that have been on the road, just got tired of that life. Then she showed up with Lex and I can't imagine how hard that was for Randy to go to work every day. I mean, think about it, the love of your life and you gotta look at her every day with somebody else.”

Source: wrestlingnews.co
Tags: #wwe #ric flair #randy savager #miss elizabeth

