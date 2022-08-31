Bryan Danielson vs. Jake Hager, Jon Moxley Speaks, Trios Tournament and More Set For Tonight's AEW Dynamite

Tonight's AEW Dynamite is the go-home show before this weekend’s All Out 2022 pay-per-view featuring Bryan Danielson vs. Jake Hager and more.

Check out the full lineup below for tonight’s show, which airs on TBS at 8 PM ET.

- AEW World Trios Championship Tournament Semifinal Match: The Elite vs. The United Empire

- Bryan Danielson vs. Jake Hager

- Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter vs. Toni Storm & Hikaru Shida

- We’ll hear from new Undisputed Champion Jon Moxley

