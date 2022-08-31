WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Top Female WWE Superstar To Receive New Entrance Theme?

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 31, 2022

Top Female WWE Superstar To Receive New Entrance Theme?

WWE Superstar Bayley looks set to soon receive a new entrance theme song.

A photo posted on Instagram, by WWE music composers Def Rebel shows a monitor with a photo of the album art for Bayley's current theme, suggesting something new is being worked on for her.

Bayley, Dakota Kai, IYO SKY all returned to WWE programming at SummerSlam revealing their new faction.

Tags: #wwe #bayley

