Top Female WWE Superstar To Receive New Entrance Theme?

WWE Superstar Bayley looks set to soon receive a new entrance theme song.
A photo posted on Instagram, by WWE music composers Def Rebel shows a monitor with a photo of the album art for Bayley's current theme, suggesting something new is being worked on for her.
Bayley, Dakota Kai, IYO SKY all returned to WWE programming at SummerSlam revealing their new faction.
⚡ Velveteen Dream Arrested For Posessions Of Drug Paraphernalia
Patrick Clark, formerly known as Velveteen Dream in WWE, was arrested in Orlando, Florida on August 26th, 2022 on a charge of Possession Of [...]— Guy Incognito Aug 29, 2022 09:04PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com