Karen Jarrett Recalls Storyline Feud Between Jeff Jarrett and Kurt Angle

Karen Jarrett was recently interviewed by Chris Van Vliet, where she spoke about the storyline she did in TNA with Jeff Jarrett and Kurt Angle feuding over her.

“I don’t know what everyone’s initial reaction was. Even now today if something is pitched, I’m just like whatever Jeff wants us to do. I don’t really know what his first reaction was. I’m sure it was shock and uncomfortable, the way that I was. But at the same time we did the storyline, our kids are backstage. Everyone is happy. Everything was good. Our kids knew that this is not real. This is not what our life is really like. But I’m glad that all of that is over.”

On if she'd like to work with WWE:

“I don’t know. For about four years, I had zero desire to do anything wrestling related. I was very happy being a wife, being a mom, and being out of the drama. This whole thing (Ric Flair’s last match), because of the storyline, and it wasn’t just a match. I got sucked so far back in. I hope something comes of it and I want something to come of it, no matter where it is.”

On her time in TNA: