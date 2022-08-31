Nyla Rose Recalls Japanese Customs Agent Getting Really Excited About Meeting A Pro Wrestler

Nyla Rose was recently a guest on Complex Unsanctioned, where she spoke about the difference between wrestling across countries.

“In America, you tell people you’re a wrestler and they’re like, ‘Is it the fake s**t?’ That’s the first thing they say! Ok, even if it was or wasn’t that’s like hella disrespectful because I just told you I do it. Like why would your immediate reaction be ‘let me s**t on it,’ that’s wild.”

On her time in Japan:

“I wrote [on my customs form] ‘entertainer/professional wrestler.’ The customs agent, who damn well has no idea who Nyla Rose is, reads this and goes ‘professional wrestler!?' I made his day like he met a doctor or a president or something. Just respected on a different level there.”

Nyla continued: