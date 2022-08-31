WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Nyla Rose Recalls Japanese Customs Agent Getting Really Excited About Meeting A Pro Wrestler

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Aug 31, 2022

Nyla Rose Recalls Japanese Customs Agent Getting Really Excited About Meeting A Pro Wrestler

Nyla Rose was recently a guest on Complex Unsanctioned, where she spoke about the difference between wrestling across countries.

“In America, you tell people you’re a wrestler and they’re like, ‘Is it the fake s**t?’ That’s the first thing they say! Ok, even if it was or wasn’t that’s like hella disrespectful because I just told you I do it. Like why would your immediate reaction be ‘let me s**t on it,’ that’s wild.”

On her time in Japan:

“I wrote [on my customs form] ‘entertainer/professional wrestler.’ The customs agent, who damn well has no idea who Nyla Rose is, reads this and goes ‘professional wrestler!?' I made his day like he met a doctor or a president or something. Just respected on a different level there.”

Nyla continued:

“It wasn’t that they cared I was Nyla Rose. They were just happy to meet a wrestler. Wrestling means so much you could be whoever but wrestling as a form of entertainment brings so many people happiness and so much enjoyment, they were just happy to meet a wrestler.”

Source: wrestlinginc.com
Tags: #aew #nyla rose

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/78191/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer