Bryce Remsburg Recalls Pandemic Era In AEW

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Aug 30, 2022

During the latest Off The Top Rope, Bryce Remsburg recalled how AEW treated him during the pandemic era.

“It was a crazy bizarre time. I never missed a paycheck. I got a raise during the pandemic, I got a promotion during the pandemic. I’m very, very, very lucky Tony took very good care of us, and he takes a lot of pride to this day about making sure not only did we maintain our crew, we added to it during the pandemic.”

Bryce continued on about Tony Khan:

“[He] kept a lot of people busy with jobs and such, and that’s not nothing, so forever there will be respect for that. It was weird and it was odd being in this empty amphitheater, but we were so fortunate to have an amphitheater we could perform in. Tony literally owns it, so that was a plus… The ones of us and the crew that were there then, we definitely have a bonding experience. Because we were in the trenches together.”

Source: wrestlinginc.com
