📺 WATCH: NWA Powerrr Season 10 Premiere

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Aug 30, 2022

You can watch the season premiere of NWA Powerrr below.

The description reads:

“Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat makes his triumphant return to the NWA and has a major announcement!

One half of the NEW NWA World Tag Team Champions, Mecha Wolf takes on Matt Taven of the OGK in singles competition.

Aron Stevens has promised a BIG SURPRISE on this episode of NWA Powerrr.

After a brutal match and beat down from EC3 and his CYN allies, Thom Latimer is ready for a fight on Powerrr.

In our MAIN EVENT, it’s Rolando vs Cardona 2! After the biggest upset in the history of the NWA at NWA 74, former Worlds Heavyweight Champion Matt Cardona is looking for redemption against Rolando Freeman in a NO DISQUALIFICATION match.”


