Isiah Kassidy On How Matt Hardy Helped Private Party In AEW

Isiah Kassidy was recently a guest on The Ten Count, where he discussed Matt Hardy's involvement in the evolution of Private Party in AEW.

“I think it helped 100%. You know, a lot of people on the Internet, they’re gonna say, ‘Man, Private Party, their career went down because of Matt Hardy,’ but me personally, and I’m pretty sure I can speak for Quen as well, I feel like Matt Hardy helped us a lot.”

Kassidy said Matt is great to have around when the cameras stopped rolling, helping Kassidy and Quen prepare for matches and giving advice on how to stay in a good mental space while dealing with the woes of professional wrestling.