WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Isiah Kassidy On How Matt Hardy Helped Private Party In AEW

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Aug 30, 2022

Isiah Kassidy On How Matt Hardy Helped Private Party In AEW

Isiah Kassidy was recently a guest on The Ten Count, where he discussed Matt Hardy's involvement in the evolution of Private Party in AEW.

“I think it helped 100%. You know, a lot of people on the Internet, they’re gonna say, ‘Man, Private Party, their career went down because of Matt Hardy,’ but me personally, and I’m pretty sure I can speak for Quen as well, I feel like Matt Hardy helped us a lot.”

Kassidy said Matt is great to have around when the cameras stopped rolling, helping Kassidy and Quen prepare for matches and giving advice on how to stay in a good mental space while dealing with the woes of professional wrestling.

“Matt Hardy is my guy. I would love for him to take us under his wing because eventually I want to be in the Hardys’ place. I want to have a career exactly like them.”

Matt Hardy Says Wrestling Fans Who Hate Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks Are "F***Ing Morons"

Matt Hardy took to the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy to discuss the return of Kenny Omega to AEW. "I enjoyed it. I rea [...]

— Guy Incognito Aug 26, 2022 10:22AM

Source: 411mania.com
Tags: #aew #isiah kassidy #matt hardy

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/78184/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer