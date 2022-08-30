Isiah Kassidy On How Matt Hardy Helped Private Party In AEW

Isiah Kassidy was recently a guest on The Ten Count, where he discussed Matt Hardy's involvement in the evolution of Private Party in AEW.
“I think it helped 100%. You know, a lot of people on the Internet, they’re gonna say, ‘Man, Private Party, their career went down because of Matt Hardy,’ but me personally, and I’m pretty sure I can speak for Quen as well, I feel like Matt Hardy helped us a lot.”
Kassidy said Matt is great to have around when the cameras stopped rolling, helping Kassidy and Quen prepare for matches and giving advice on how to stay in a good mental space while dealing with the woes of professional wrestling.
“Matt Hardy is my guy. I would love for him to take us under his wing because eventually I want to be in the Hardys’ place. I want to have a career exactly like them.”
