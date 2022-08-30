Darby Allin Joined AEW Because He Didn't Want To Be On 205 Live

During the latest DDP Snake Pit podcast, Darby Allin stopped by and recalled how he got signed to All Elite Wrestling.

“At the time, I was signed with another little promotion, and then the moment I heard that Cody was interested, long story short I paid $12,000 to get out of my contract. I took a loan out and then I remember I used to hit Cody up every day, just blow his phone up.

“I just heard there was this new company starting up and then this is before TV was even talked about. I was like this is crazy. All I heard when they were promoting it was the word ‘creative freedom’ and I was like, ‘That’s where I need to be.’”