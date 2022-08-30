WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Our Lady Peace "Run" Now Official Theme Song For WWE Clash At The Castle

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Aug 30, 2022

WWE has put out the following announcement:

Our Lady Peace Smash Hit “Run” Selected as Official Theme Song for “WWE Clash at the Castle”

Premium live event marks WWE’s first stadium show in the United Kingdom in several decades, and happens this Saturday, September 3, 2022

TORONTO– Canadian alt-rock legends Our Lady Peace’s smash hit song “Run” will be the theme song for “WWE Clash at the Castle” at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. The premium live event marks WWE’s first major stadium show in the United Kingdom in more than 30 years, and will take place this Saturday, September 3, 2022.

“It’s extremely cool to know our music is being used in such a crucial and emotional part of the programming,” said Raine Maida, front man for Our Lady Peace. “We’re excited to join The Weeknd, Metallica, and Imagine Dragons as WWE theme song artists, and can’t wait to share our music with other parts of the world! Go Clash at the Castle!”

“WWE has a long history of integrating today’s most popular music into our programming, and we look forward to incorporating Our Lady Peace’s ‘Run’ into our biggest show in the UK in decades,” said Neil Lawi, Senior Vice President and General Manager, WWE Music Group.


