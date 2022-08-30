Austin Aries Recalls "Rant Room" Incident Where Fan Vented At Him Over COVID-19 Views

Austin Aries was recently a guest on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling, where he spoke about an incident where he allowed himself to be part of a concept called The Rant Room, in which a fan gets a chance to be locked in a room with a wrestler and vent at them.

"So, he didn’t really hate me. He was actually a fan of mine, but he was very nervous to express how much he disagreed with my takes on COVID or vaccines or masks. Again, he came in there fully masked up but if that makes him feel better, I have no problem with that. Everyone do what you need to do to feel safe. We can argue [about] the science and statistics but we all know that every study, every science, every statistic can be cherry picked to tell us what we want to hear. I always go with this at the end of the day, especially when people debate passionately about how they’re right. None of us know. We see .005% of the light spectrum, we’re literally blind. The earth is a fraction of the size of a pinhead in the universe, yet we think we’re these smart and intelligent evolved beings. We’re really not. We’re dumb, deaf, and blind. But we’re so convinced that we’re not. People will hold these truths, what is the truth? We don’t know the truth. My favorite saying about myself is that I’m not smart enough to know that I’m not smart enough to know. That’s why I ask a lot of questions. That’s why I leave all possibilities on the table.”

Aries continued.

"I think that was kind of the point of the whole rant room. How many of you that sit on your computers saying all of these nasty and negative things about someone you’ve never met and never been face to face with would be willing to have that same energy when you’re in a room with them. Very very few people do. It’s something to think about when you’re spewing these things online. Would you say that to somebody if they were sitting next to you? It was this opportunity for people [to express] something they feel that strongly about that they wanna get off their chest. I’m man enough to sit in front of you and let you say it and let you say it without yelling back at you. You paid for the ticket, you paid for this time, say what you need to say. I’m man enough to hear it, it’s not gonna bother me and who knows, maybe something you say sparks something in my brain that makes me go ‘Hm, that’s an interesting point.’ Then maybe I reevaluate my opinion and come up with a different idea after that and I learn something. That’s kind of what it was in its original form, you know I think that the rant room is gonna morph and evolve into something even greater. It can be an idea where it’s not about necessarily having to spew negativity and hate, but if you really wanna have an in-depth conversation about something you’re feeling inside, a problem you’re having, whatever it might be. [You can have] a safe space where you can be real, you can be authentic, and you can say whatever is in your heart without being judged and being lashed [out] at."