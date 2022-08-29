WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Velveteen Dream Arrested For Posessions Of Drug Paraphernalia

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Aug 29, 2022

Velveteen Dream Arrested For Posessions Of Drug Paraphernalia

Patrick Clark, formerly known as Velveteen Dream in WWE, was arrested in Orlando, Florida on August 26th, 2022 on a charge of Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia according to court records.

A separate record states that the State Of Florida filed the case against Clark back on August 20th, 2022.

The same record also states that a hearing arraignment is scheduled to take place on September 28th, 2022.

Clark's last match in NXT took place on December 23rd, 2020.

Velveteen Dream On Accusations Made Against Him, Says WWE Wouldn't Let Him Acknowledge It On TV

Velveteen Dream was recently a guest on Dishing Drama with Dana Wilkey, where he spoke about accusations made against him during his time in [...]

— Guy Incognito Feb 06, 2022 09:51AM

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #wwe #velveteen dream

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/78177/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer