Velveteen Dream Arrested For Posessions Of Drug Paraphernalia

Patrick Clark, formerly known as Velveteen Dream in WWE, was arrested in Orlando, Florida on August 26th, 2022 on a charge of Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia according to court records.

A separate record states that the State Of Florida filed the case against Clark back on August 20th, 2022.

The same record also states that a hearing arraignment is scheduled to take place on September 28th, 2022.

Clark's last match in NXT took place on December 23rd, 2020.