Santana Garrett Announces WWE Return

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 29, 2022

Santana Garrett Announces WWE Return

Former NXT talent Santana Garrett has revealed that she will be returning to the WWE Performance Center. On her official Twitter, Garrett posted a photo of herself wearing a t-shirt with a WWE logo, tweeting "This is NOT a throwback"

Garrett did work for AEW following her WWE departure, with her last match taking place against Jade Cargill on the November 12, 2021 episode of of Rampage.

It is believed Garrett is returning to the Performance Center as a coach.


