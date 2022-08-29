WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Hall Of Famer Nikki Bella Is Now Married

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 29, 2022

WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella is now a married woman.

Nikki Bella engaged to Artem Chigvintsev in 2019, with their big day being postponed until now due to the fact Bella wanted Chigvintsev's parents to attend but were unable in the past due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Nikki confirmed the news on her official Instagram today. She posted:

"We said I DO, can’t wait to share the entire journey with you all when our four-part special event series, ’Nikki Bella Says I Do,’ premieres on @eentertainment. #NikkiBellaSaysIDo."

The wedding guest list featured Danielle Moinet (Summer Rae), CJ Perry (Lana), and Natalya.

Nikki was previously engaged to John Cena after dating for several years. 

WNS wishes a very happy future for Nikki and Artem.


