Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 29, 2022

NWA 74 Night Two Results - August 28 2022,  NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship Defended

NWA held Night 2 of NWA 74 on Sunday in St. Louis, MO., results below per Cageside Seats:


PRE-SHOW
-  Submission Match: Doug Williams & Rhett Titus fought to a time limit draw.
- Angelina Love defeated Taryn Terrell.
- Kerry Morton defeated Gustavo.
-  Queen Bee Match: Natalia Markova, Missa Kate, & Madi Wrenkowski defeated Taya Valkyrie, KiLynn King, & Jennacide. Markova then defeated her teammates in a triple threat match to win the overall bout.

 
MAIN CARD
-  Two Of Three Falls Match: Colby Corino defeated Caprice Coleman.
-  NWA United States Tag Team Championship Battle Royal: The Fixers defeated Gold Rushhh, Miserably Faithful, The Ill Begotten, The Spectaculars, Rough and Ready, The Country Gentlemen, The Now, Hawx Aerie, La Rebelion, and The OGK.
- Matt Cardona cut a promo saying that he lost to Rolando Freeman on night one because he wasn’t 100% recovered and said he would destroy Freeman.
- Jake Dumas defeated Mercurio.
-  MLW National Openweight Championship Match: Davey Richards defeated against Thrillbilly Silas.
- Barry Windham and JJ Dillon cut a promo in the ring to celebrate the NWA’s 74th anniversary.
-  NWA National Heavyweight Championship Match: Cyon defeated Anthony Mayweather.
-  NWA World Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Pretty Empowered defeated The Hex.
-  NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship Match: Homicide defeated Ricky Morton.
- Nick Aldis defeated Flip Gordon.
-  Missouri Tornado Tag Team Match: Kratos & Pope defeated Aron Stevens & Rodney Mack.
- EC3 fought Thom Latimer to a no-contest when the Control Your Narrative group came down and attacked Latimer.
-  NWA Women’s World Championship Match: Kamille defeated Max The Impaler.
- Billy Corgan announced that NWA 75 will be back in St. Louis next year.
-  NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship Match: Trevor Murdoch defeated Tyrus.


