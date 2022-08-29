NWA 74 Night Two Results - August 28 2022,  NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship Defended

NWA held Night 2 of NWA 74 on Sunday in St. Louis, MO., results below per Cageside Seats:



PRE-SHOW

- Submission Match: Doug Williams & Rhett Titus fought to a time limit draw.

- Angelina Love defeated Taryn Terrell.

- Kerry Morton defeated Gustavo.

- Queen Bee Match: Natalia Markova, Missa Kate, & Madi Wrenkowski defeated Taya Valkyrie, KiLynn King, & Jennacide. Markova then defeated her teammates in a triple threat match to win the overall bout.



MAIN CARD

- Two Of Three Falls Match: Colby Corino defeated Caprice Coleman.

- NWA United States Tag Team Championship Battle Royal: The Fixers defeated Gold Rushhh, Miserably Faithful, The Ill Begotten, The Spectaculars, Rough and Ready, The Country Gentlemen, The Now, Hawx Aerie, La Rebelion, and The OGK.

- Matt Cardona cut a promo saying that he lost to Rolando Freeman on night one because he wasn’t 100% recovered and said he would destroy Freeman.

- Jake Dumas defeated Mercurio.

- MLW National Openweight Championship Match: Davey Richards defeated against Thrillbilly Silas.

- Barry Windham and JJ Dillon cut a promo in the ring to celebrate the NWA’s 74th anniversary.

- NWA National Heavyweight Championship Match: Cyon defeated Anthony Mayweather.

- NWA World Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Pretty Empowered defeated The Hex.

- NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship Match: Homicide defeated Ricky Morton.

- Nick Aldis defeated Flip Gordon.

- Missouri Tornado Tag Team Match: Kratos & Pope defeated Aron Stevens & Rodney Mack.

- EC3 fought Thom Latimer to a no-contest when the Control Your Narrative group came down and attacked Latimer.

- NWA Women’s World Championship Match: Kamille defeated Max The Impaler.

- Billy Corgan announced that NWA 75 will be back in St. Louis next year.

- NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship Match: Trevor Murdoch defeated Tyrus.